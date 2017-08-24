The new cruise generation includes a 1.000 ft race track and a “space station”

24th Thursday, August 2017 - 06:55 UTC Full article

Norwegian Cruise Line revealed a plethora of highlights that passengers can look forward to aboard the Norwegian Bliss in 2018. The cruise line's President and CEO Andy Stuart showcased some of the exciting concepts and firsts at sea during an exclusive event at Virtuoso Travel Week in Las Vegas.

The 4,000-guest ship will notably boast the largest competitive race track at sea. It will also feature multiple water slides and an open-air laser tag course.

“Norwegian Bliss will no doubt be our most incredible ship to date,” said Stuart in a statement. “We have elevated Norwegian Bliss’s onboard experience to new heights, bringing the best features from across our fleet plus exciting new first-at-sea activities like the largest race track and new dining concepts to create the ultimate cruising experience.”

The two-level race track stretches nearly 1,000 feet in length and utilizes electric cars capable of reaching speeds as fast as 30 mph. The attraction will offer four different speed settings and a turbo boost on each lap.

Guests can also take on their family and friends at the space station-themed laser tag course.

Passengers looking to get wet will have plenty of opportunities. The pool and sundeck area includes two large pools and half of a dozen infinity hot tubs. The Aqua Park features a high-speed free fall water slide known as Ocean Loop and a 360-foot tandem slide called Aqua Racer.

For children, the vessel will offer a Kids' Aqua Park and a dedicated teen space called Entourage. The ship will also feature the fleet's largest Guppies playroom for toddlers.

The Norwegian Bliss' expansive culinary offerings are sure to suit every taste. Barbeque lovers can indulge at the Texas Smokehouse known simply as Q, while those craving Mexican can head over to Los Lobos.

Norwegian Bliss will also house numerous health and fitness offerings, including Mandara Spa, which will feature two dozen treatment rooms, a full-service salon, barber shop and a thermal suite. The thermal suite offers a vitality pool, a salt room, sauna, snow room and 17 heated stone loungers.

Guests can also unwind with live entertainment at Spice H2O or a stroll along The Waterfront area providing stellar views of sunsets and scenery.

The Norwegian Bliss is currently being constructed in Germany and is slated for a spring 2018 delivery. The ship will sail to Alaska and the Caribbean from Seattle and Miami, respectively.