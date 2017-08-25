Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, August 25th 2017 - 16:09 UTC

Brazil opens vast Amazon nature reserve to mining

Friday, August 25th 2017 - 09:31 UTC
Full article 0 comments
Established in 1984 under the then military dictatorship, the reserve's protected status restricted mining activities to state companies. Established in 1984 under the then military dictatorship, the reserve's protected status restricted mining activities to state companies.

Brazil stripped a vast Amazon nature reserve of its protected status in a move that could expand mining in the region, in a decree published on Wednesday. The four million-hectare reserve is home to indigenous people but also rich in gold and manganese.

 Established in 1984 under the then military dictatorship, the reserve's protected status restricted mining activities to state companies. Wednesday's decree stressed that it does not override other existing environmental protection laws.

But campaign groups such as the World Wildlife Fund have expressed concern about the environmental threat to the reserve from potential mining projects.

A report by the mining ministry in April said that lifting the protected status could provide “access to minerals potentially existing in the region” by letting private companies operate there.

The mining department in Amapa, one of the state’s home to the reserve, said environmental institutions were supervising the plans.

Categories: Economy, Brazil.
Tags: Amazon nature reserve to mining, Brazil.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

Most Commented