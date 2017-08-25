Montevideo port operators warn about increase costs' increase and loss of activity

Montevideo port agents and operators have publicly expressed their concern regarding some articles included in the current budget discussions which are contrary to the constitution, labor legislation and will unnecessarily increase costs and have a direct impact on the port's competitiveness.
The dispute in centered in an article included in the budget referred to port and harbor activities which makes mandatory for operators to contract temporary labor crews for a minimum of thirteen days, even when they are only needed for a shorter period of time such is the case with seasonal loading and unloading operations.
In half page statements in the Montevideo media, the Uruguayan Navigation Center argues that article 116 of the budget bill is drafted in time and content far beyond the constitutional framework.
Furthermore it violates and weakens current labor legislation which promotes negotiations and agreements between companies and personnel, forcing operators to unnecessary contracts and payments.
The result of article 116 is also contrary to the ports' reform which was geared to make Montevideo an efficient, competitive, reliable terminal for domestic and regional businesses.
Finally the implementation of article 116 will mean an increase in costs, will have a direct impact on the port's activities, Uruguay's foreign trade, transshipments and ultimately will mean a loss of jobs.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
5th World Country totally in control of hard left and unions! Hope the Falklands can soon shift their container shipping to another port.Posted 12 minutes ago 0
It costs MORE to move a few pallets of freight from the supplier in Montevideo into the docks- loaded into a container and that container lifted ont a ship
- Than it does to move and freight goods from London- to Container loading yard 50 miles away- then container 25 miles to the port docks-onto a container ship - freight 8000 miles to the Falklands and local delivery to the receivers premises!!!!!!!!!!!!
About time lazy idle Lefties in Montevideo woke up and smelt the reality of life!