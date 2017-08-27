Guilford will export 90 iconic red double-decker buses for Mexico

The contract would support jobs in Guildford and more than 2,000 across UK. Details were unveiled during a visit to the plant by Prime Minister Theresa May.

UK-based vehicle manufacturing outfit Alexander Dennis will be exporting 90 iconic red double-decker buses to Mexico, the company confirmed on Wednesday. The contract was backed by an equivalent £44m finance deal via UK Export Finance – part of the Department for International Trade - which has provided £1.7bn of backing to businesses since the department's creation in 2016 to “help businesses export post-Brexit”.

The company said the contract would support jobs in Guildford and more than 2,000 across the country. The details were unveiled during a visit to the Alexander Dennis plant by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Commenting on the announcement, May said: “We are building a truly global Britain by helping UK companies win multi-million pound contracts to export their products around the globe, and supporting high value jobs here in Guildford and across the country.”

“Since last summer, the government has provided over £1.7bn backing for contracts for goods and services and will continue to maximize investment in the UK and seek exciting new opportunities ahead.

”Seeing success stories like Alexander Dennis shows how government support is backing British business and ensures the UK leads the way as a great, global trading nation.“

Alexander Dennis' chief executive Colin Robertson said: ”It is hugely exciting to know that our signature red double-decker buses will soon be transporting Mexico City's residents in style and comfort.

“As a global double-decker leader with fleets of our vehicles across the world, we see the positive impact these vehicles can have in improving the transport infrastructure, congestion and air quality in the world's busiest cities.”

Financial support from UK Export Finance has helped 137 companies secure deals around the world in 40 local currencies.