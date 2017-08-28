Famous faces and new endemic Falklands species revealed at Birdfair

Chris Packham with David Spivack (Falklands Conservation’s UK Director) and behind FC’s long term volunteers, Tim and Margaret Carr.

Famous names including Sir David Attenborough, Bill Oddie, Chris Packham, Simon King and Nigel Marvin were all attendees of Birdfair where Falklands organizations annually promote the wealth of wildlife around the Islands.

But well known faces in evidence or not, Birdfair is best known in the Conservation world for the funding it gives to Birdlife International, along with its role as a shop window for products used by birders and wildlife enthusiasts.

This year the Falklands had exciting news with the announcement of a new endemic Falklands species. Falkland Islands Holidays, along with Falklands Conservation and the Falkland Islands Tourist Board were in attendance this month at Rutland Water in England.

Over the three day event, there were seven lectures about the Falklands, but also South Georgia and Antarctica which touched on the Falklands.

Amongst the speakers were Nick Garbutt explaining the joys of South Georgia wildlife and Tim Melling talking Penguins, Prions & Petrels. Simon Boyes is another well-known ornithologist who has visited the Falklands and Antarctica several times helping passengers to identify albatross and observe penguin colonies.

Margaret Carr, whom many Islanders will know from her work with Falklands Conservation over the years, gave a talk on the “Falklands: hundred years’ wait for announcement of second endemic passerine”.

She told her audience that in December 2016 the IUCN Red List split the friendly and inquisitive Falklands Tussacbird (Blackish Cinclodes) from the mainland population of Black Cinclodes, thus confirming a second endemic passerine (bird which perches) for the Falkland Islands.

The other recorded endemic passerine species is the Cobb’s Wren, which is being helped by Falkland Conservation’s work on rat eradication and restoration of degraded habitats especially the amazing Tussac grass, a sub-polar forest.

Another talk on Falklands’ birds was given by Martin Beaton who many will know from his time running the lodge at Weddell Island.

According to representatives of Falkland Islands Holidays, penguins appear to be still the main interest of visitors.

FITV also provided promotional footage of the Islands for a large screen that was located in the main refreshment area in the centre of Birdfair, showing footage of the Islands and enticing people to visit the Falkland Islands stands.

Falklands Conservation had a book signing of a new book by Robin Woods “The Birds of the Falklands” which sold out of copies. The book is to be used in conjunction with his previous publication “Birds and Mammals of the Falkland Islands”

There were also two celebrities visitors to the Falklands’ stands - Chris Packham, who has visited the Islands a couple of times and would love to return and David Lindo who has not visited but is very keen to do so.

Chris Packham is a naturalist, nature photographer, television presenter and author, best known for his television work including the children’s nature series The Really Wild Show from 1986 to 1995. He has presented the BBC nature series Springwatch since 2009.

David Lind also known as The Urban Birder is a broadcaster, writer, naturalist, photographer, public speaker, tour leader and loves anything nature, with birds being a particular obsession.

Margaret Williams Manager of Falkland Islands Holidays said: “Birdfair 2017 has been outstandingly successful for the Falkland Islands as a whole; this is undoubtedly a direct consequence of the seamless collaboration at the event between Falkland Islands Holidays, Falklands Conservation and the Falkland Islands Tourist Board and is testament to the bookings (not just enquiries) we are already receiving.

“I recall one lady to our stand who was so captivated by our unique destination that she intends to delay her three years’ worth of confirmed travel plans so that she can visit the Falkland Islands as soon as possible. (Penguin News)