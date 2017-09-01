Meat packing giant JBS names independent advisory board for its US branch

The JBS US advisory board includes John Boehner, former Speaker of the US House of Representatives

JBS USA, a unit of São Paulo, Brazil-based meat packing giant JBS SA, has formed an independent advisory board that will provide counsel to the company’s executive leadership on corporate governance, government and regulatory affairs and other matters.

The advisory board includes: John Boehner, former Speaker of the US House of Representatives; Greg Heckman, former president and CEO, The Gavilon Group; Dimitri Panayotopoulos, former vice chairman, Procter & Gamble; Harvey Pitt, former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

“The establishment of the JBS USA Advisory Board is a testament to JBS’ commitment to the future growth and evolution of our global company,” Wesley Batista, Global CEO of JBS, said in a statement. “We are excited that these highly respected business and government leaders have agreed to contribute their expertise and sound judgement to the success of JBS USA.”

In January, Boehner, Heckman and Panayotopoulos were tapped to serve as independent board members of JBS Foods International, but only after the company’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

In August, executives at JBS SA said the company will move forward with plans to launch an initial public offering in 2018. Speaking to analysts during an earnings conference call, executives with the company said that accessing a broader base of investors by listing on the NYSE will better reflect the global stature that JBS has achieved.

JBS USA is comprised of the company’s meat processing operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. The business segment accounts for more than 75 percent of the company’s total global revenue.

“We are honored that such a high caliber group of leaders has agreed to serve as inaugural members of the JBS USA Advisory Board,” said Andre Nogueira, JBS USA CEO. “We look forward to the contributions of the Advisory Board members in advancing our plans for success and growth, while preserving our unwavering commitment to governance, quality and outstanding customer service.”