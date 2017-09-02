UK ambassador hosts 35 young Argentines awarded Chevening scholarships

The group of 2017/2018 Chevening scholars with HMA Mark Kent

British Ambassador Mark Kent welcomed at his Residence the group of young Argentines who were awarded Chevening scholarships. Ambassador Kent joined members of the Chevening Alumni Association of Argentina and local authorities in wishing a safe and successful trip to the scholarship holders.

In his speech, the Ambassador stressed how the number of Argentine Chevening scholars has reached a record since the arrival of the program to the country in 1991. He also appreciated the diversity of courses and universities chosen by the young students who will spend a year in the United Kingdom.

The Chevening scholarship allows salient youth Argentines to pursue a postgraduate degree program in a British university of choice with all expenses covered.

The 2017/2018 beneficiaries are:

1. Mateo Aguilar – University of Nottingham – Public Policy

2. Juan Aguirre – Queen Mary – Energy and Natural Resources Law

3. Rosario Alioto – LSE – Local Economic Development

4. Luciana Arszt – LSE – Management of Innovation

5. Nayla Attas – LSE – Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship

6. Guadalupe Barrico Prats – UCL – Public Administration and Management

7. Mariana Brandeburgo – LSE – Social Policy and Development

8. Tomas Bunge – University of Warwick – Engineering Business Management

9. Leandro Carbone – University of Greenwich – Strength and Conditioning

10. Tiziano Di Biase – LSE – Economics

11. Sebastian Dieguez – UCL – International Public Policy

12. Jacinta Dillon – LSE – Social Policy and Development

13. Maria Fernandez da Silva Areias – Goldsmiths – Management of Innovation

14. Sergio Giuliano – University of Oxford – Public Policy

15. Angeles Kenny – UCL – Public Administration and Management

16. Maria del Pilar Kusel – UCL – Public Policy

17. Fermin Koop – University of Reading – Environment and Development

18. Eric Machta – University of Manchester – International Development

19. Ana Marasas – University of Birmingham – Public Administration

20. Leandro Marcarian – Birkbeck – Financial Economics

21. Agostina Martinez – UCL – Environment, Politics and Society

22. Mariano Maestro – University of Greenwich – Agriculture for Sustainable Development

23. Pablo Mendez Shiff – Birkbeck – Film, Television and Screen Media

24. Andrea Miranda – Queen Mary – Media Law

25. Luciana Moron – University of Oxford – Magister Juris

26. Federico Origlia – University of Edinburgh – Sustainable Energy Systems

27. Federico Orsi – Loughborough University – Corporate Finance

28. Tomas Otero Curutchet – University of Westminster – Business Intelligence and Analytics

29. Julio Oyhanarte – King’s College – Public Policy

30. Natalia Perez Riveros – University of East Anglia – International Social Development

31. Sabrina Ramos – LSE – Public Policy and Administration

32. Ariel Riera – LSE – Media and Communication Governance

33. Melina Scassera - University of Nottingham – Transportation Infrastructure Engineering

34. Carla Torres – University of York – Applied Human Rights

35. Agustina Velazquez – University of Edinburgh – International Business and Emerging Markets