Bishop Tim Thornton, new bishop to HM Forces and for the Falklands

7th Thursday, September 2017 - 07:03 UTC Full article

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby commissioned and licensed Bishop Tim Thornton as the new Bishop to HM Forces, Bishop for the Falkland Islands and Bishop at Lambeth. Bishop Tim, previously Bishop of Truro, takes up this new three-part role following the retirement of the Rt Revd Nigel Stock.

Bishop Tim will act on the Archbishop of Canterbury’s behalf and carry out episcopal duties within the UK’s Armed Forces. He will have pastoral oversight of Anglican chaplains and the Anglican church within the Forces. His duties as Bishop at Lambeth will include supporting the Archbishop of Canterbury’s work in the House of Bishops, General Synod and the Archbishops' Council, and he will be heavily involved in the Lambeth Conference 2020.

He was commissioned by Archbishop Justin during a Eucharist service attended by guests from the Armed Forces and their chaplaincy departments, the Falkland Islands Government’s representative in the UK, and a number of ecumenical guests.

Archbishop Justin said: “We are grateful for Tim’s vision, energy and sense of humour and are praying for him as he begins this role. Part of this role is to ensure Lambeth remains a place of welcome, ministry, compassion and hospitality. Tim, you need to keep us focused on the Church as a place of simplicity, humanity and love.”

Bishop Tim said: “I am delighted to be joining the team in Lambeth and have received a very warm welcome. The service was moving and it was good to see old and new friends gathered as I start this new phase of my ministry. I look forward to assisting Archbishop Justin and to the variety of roles I have been given”.