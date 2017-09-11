Thousands participated in London's People's March for Europe

11th Monday, September 2017 - 06:49 UTC Full article

Remainers - many dressed in blue and yellow outfits and draped in EU flags - amassed outside Parliament on Saturday afternoon. (Pic Reuters)

Former Liberal Democrat cabinet minister Sir Ed Davey told marchers he had “gone from anger to distress, from fury to despair”.

Thousands of protesters in favor of the UK staying in the European Union have marched in Westminster. The People's March for Europe took a route through central London before a rally in Parliament Square. The march came ahead of MPs voting on Monday on a bill that will overturn the act that took the UK into the EU and end the supremacy of EU law in the UK.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable said there were a growing number of people worried about Brexit's impact.

Remainers - many dressed in blue and yellow outfits and draped in EU flags - amassed outside Parliament on Saturday afternoon. Many carried “Exit from Brexit” placards or wore “Remoaner Till I Die” t-shirts.

Former Liberal Democrat cabinet minister Sir Ed Davey told marchers he had “gone from anger to distress, from fury to despair”. He added: “Since the Brexit negotiations begun there's a third emotion I've been feeling - embarrassment.

”Embarrassment at our country's leaders. Embarrassment for Great Britain.“

Tory peer Baroness Patience Wheatcroft told demonstrators that Remainers needed to keep campaigning to stay in the EU. She said: ”We have to stop Brexit. Since we joined the EU we've had an unprecedented period of peace and prosperity. It must be right to try and maintain that.

“It's not undemocratic to try to persuade the electorate to think again about Brexit. That's democracy at work.”

Organizers estimated there were between 10,000 and 15,000 people at the start of the march, adding that numbers rose to about 50,000 at its height as people joined along the way. The police did not provide any estimates.

Sir Vince told the BBC growing numbers of people wanted the UK to keep its links with the European Union and this was the beginning of a “loud and powerful” movement. ”They (the government) are not listening - they've got tin ear,” he said.