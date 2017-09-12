FAO forecasts an all time record global cereal production

12th Tuesday, September 2017 - 09:32 UTC Full article

Global food prices dipped in August, mainly as the prospect of bumper cereal harvests pushed up expectations for larger grain inventories. The FAO Food Price Index declined 1.3% from July, averaging 176.6 points in August.

The drop was largely driven by a 5.4% decline in the FAO Cereal Price Index, reflecting a sharp fall in wheat prices as the outlook for production in the Black Sea region improved.

FAO raised its forecast for global cereal production to 2.611 million tons, an all-time record. Worldwide stocks of cereals are also expected to reach an all-time high by the close of seasons in 2018, according to the latest FAO Cereal Supply and Demand Brief.

The new estimates reflect larger anticipated wheat harvests, as improved production prospects in the Russian Federation more than offset downward revisions made for Canada and the United States of America, as well as higher maize and barley outputs in Brazil and the Russian Federation. Global rice production in 2017 is also now forecast to reach a record high, according to FAO.

Slight drop in prices

The slight decline in the FAO Food Price Index in August ended three months of consecutive increases. However, despite this, the Index - a trade-weighted index tracking international market prices for five key commodity groups - remained 6% above its value a year earlier.

Along with cereals, the FAO Meat Price Index dropped 1.2% in the month, while the FAO Sugar Price Index slipped by 1.7% - driven by favorable cane harvest prospects in leading producers Brazil, Thailand and India, as well as by weaker international demand in the wake of higher tariffs imposed by China and India.

But the FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index rose 2.5%, led by rising quotations for palm, soy, rapeseed and sunflower oils. And the FAO Dairy Price Index also rose 1.4% from July, led by greater demand for butterfat in Europe and North America.

FAO's new forecast also points to greater food use of cereals, especially wheat and rice, while utilization of coarse grains for animal feed is projected to reach an all-time high.

Even so, world cereal stocks are expected to hit a record high of 719 million tons, up 2% from their already high levels at the opening of the current seasons. Wheat inventories in the Russian Federation and maize inventories in Brazil are expected to rise notably.

World cereal trade is also expected to expand by over 2% to reach 403 million tons, a new record. The FAO's latest forecast is 8 million tons higher-than-earlier anticipated on account of firmer import demand by China, Brazil, the European Union, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Mexico.