Falklands' Prado stand: Argentina puts pressure on Uruguay and UK embassy

Uruguay has requested that the Falkland Islands stand at the Great Britain pavilion in the country's main agriculture and industrial show, Expo-Prado, be withdrawn, following an emphatic statement and disappointment from Argentina regarding the Falklands/Malvinas question dispute.
The low profile Falklands stand at the pavilion promotes trade and mainly tourism, with leaflets and information on how to reach the Islands and enjoy its unique protected wildlife and environment.
The withdrawal request was announced by the Uruguayan foreign minister, Rodolfo Nin Novoa, who nevertheless expressed it was a private sector issue, but given Argentina's insistence he had contacted the UK embassy in Montevideo on the issue.
Argentina had informally contacted Uruguayan officials but on Monday the San Martin Palace made an official announcement, asking for collaboration and understanding from Uruguay.
However minister Nin Novoa revealed that at no moment did the Argentine embassy in Montevideo contact the ministry directly, but rather through a phone call to the Uruguay embassy in Buenos Aires.
”Today (Tuesday) we have addressed the issue. We have contacted the UK ambassador (Ian Duddy)“, said the Uruguayan minister, who according to recent conferences sounds as a convinced anglophile.
But Nin Novoa also underlined that ”this is a private sector issue, among private actors“, and the Uruguayan government ”has nothing to do with it“.
The minister pointed out that official policy is that ”the Malvinas Islands are the Malvinas (not Falklands) and Uruguay supports the Argentine nation's claim over the Islands“.
Nin Novoa mentioned that this kind of public expressions obviously can hurt feelings.
The Argentine communiqué regretted the UK's action, which it continues to reiterate since 2015 and appeals to Uruguay's collaboration and understanding to that there is no repeat of the situation in future editions of the event”.
Hmm, now what was that agreement that Argentina only signed last year? Didn't the last paragraph say -Posted 5 hours ago +3
10. South Atlantic
In a positive spirit, both sides agreed to set up a dialogue to improve cooperation on South Atlantic issues of mutual interest. Both governments agreed that the formula on sovereignty in paragraph 2 of the Joint Statement of 19 October 1989 applies to this Joint Communique and to its consequences. In this context it was agreed to take the appropriate measures to remove all obstacles limiting the economic growth and sustainable development of the Falkland Islands, including in trade, fishing, shipping and hydrocarbons. Both parties emphasised the benefits of cooperation and positive engagement for all concerned.
In accordance with the principles set out in the 14 July 1999 Joint Statement and Exchange of Letters, both sides agreed that further air links between the Falkland Islands and third countries would be established. In this context they agreed the establishment of 2 additional stops per month in mainland Argentina, one in each direction. The specific details will be defined.
Both delegations expressed their full support for a DNA identification process in respect of unknown Argentine soldiers buried in the Darwin cemetery. Discussions on this sensitive humanitarian issue will be taken forward in Geneva on the basis of an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) assessment supplemented by bilateral discussions as required. Both sides agreed that the wishes of the families concerned were paramount.
“Measures to remove all obstacles” ???
All Argentina continues to prove is that it is a bullying, pariah nation that can simply NOT keep its word.
You are a liar Macri - and all your countrymen with you.
No wonder your neighbours treat you with disdain.
A rogue nation
Think ... glad to see that you are alive; you've been quiet. So tell me, how are military exercises - that take place regularly (expanded? risible) - likely to humiliate Macri? He knew that they were due. Such exercises are not a secret - and Argentina is always warned well in advance. Clutching at straws old man?Posted 3 hours ago +3
The only 'pirates' in the South Atlantic, are Argentina. Stole Patagonia from the tribes, and Tierra del Fuego from Chile. Avarice rules in Buenos Aires (and Chubut Province probably)
An untrustworthy nation whose neighbours err towards the Islanders. As demonstrated by the Chilean community in Stanley and the increasing contacts with Uruguay.
Watch & weep, old fella.
Last I heard, the Uruguayan Minister had telephoned the British Embassy in Montevideo to ask them to remove the stand at Prado, only to be told that it was nothing to do with the UK, but was a private arrangement between the FIG and the organisers who had invited them.Posted 2 hours ago +3
Whose court is that ball in now?