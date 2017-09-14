Falklands government donates £200k to Caribbean Islands affected by Hurricane Irma

The funds will be spread between Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, British Virgin Islands and Turks & Caicos Islands.

The Falkland Islands Government has made £200k available to assist sister UK Overseas Territories and former Territories in the Caribbean so terribly impacted by Hurricane Irma.

We hope that, as re-building efforts occur over time, these funds will play a small role in helping to restore medical and educational facilities to these beautiful Islands.

It is expected that this donation will be added to over time by the Falkland Islands community as fundraising efforts to support those impacted continue.

Deputy Chair of the Legislative Assembly, Jan Cheek, said “We have watched the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma and wanted to show solidarity to fellow island populations by offering a donation to help with a rebuilding project on some of those worst hit”.

For more information, please contact Gilbert House on 27451 or by e-mail to assemblyadmin@sec.gov.fk