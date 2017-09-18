Argentina receives in Vigo state of the art fisheries scientific research vessel

“Victor Angelescu”, is 53 meters long which can extend its scientific range of operations beyond the 1.000 meters depth. (Pic Javier JC)

Argentina baptized and received on Saturday in Vigo, Spain a state of the art scientific fisheries research vessel which will be incorporated to Mar del Plata based INIDEP's (National Institute of Research and Fisheries Development) fleet of vessels involved in promoting a sustainable fishing industry.

The “Victor Angelescu”, (IMO 9798820) is a 53 meters long vessel which can extend its scientific range of operations beyond the 1.000 meters depth, has an ICES 2009 insonority certification, plus a 3D sea bed surveillance system and a remote controlled ROV underwater vehicle which can submerge to over 300 meters.

The ceremony on Saturday at the Armon shipyard in Vigo was headed by Argentina's general consul Silvina Montenegro; Fisheries Under Secretary Tomas Gerpe; head of INIDEP Otto Wöhler; the director of the yard Santiago Martín and the technical manager Jaime Paz Amado, plus INIDEP staff, members of the Argentine Coast Guard and special guests.

From Buenos Aires the minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Ricardo Buryaile said the vessel opens great opportunities for Argentina since it was built in coordination with INIDEP, following their specific requests.

“This will enable us to explore our fisheries resources beyond what we have been doing. Currently we have a fishing capacity in the range of 350 to 400 meters depth, but with the 'Angelescu', world class vessel we can substantially increase our capacities”, pointed out minister Buryaile.

The full cost of the vessel was in the range of 28/30 million dollars, most of which was financed with a loan from the Inter American Development Bank. She was started in 2016 and has been undergoing sea trials since last March, particularly calibrating scientific equipment. She's expected in Argentina next month.

The “Angelescu” is the first incorporation of a state of the art scientific research vessel for INIDEP in over 34 years. The other Argentine vessels involved in fisheries research are “Dr. Eduardo Holmberg”, “Capitán Oca Balda” and “Capitan Canepa”, all of them with over 37 years in service.

The name of the vessel recalls the memory of Dr. Victor Angelescu, born in Romania in 1912, who was one of the founders of Argentina's Marine Biology Institute, the predecessor on INIDEP.

The Vigo Armon yard has a contract for a second scientific vessel but will operate in coastal areas not too deep waters. The 36 meter vessel will have a cost of US$ 6.5 million and should be delivered next year.