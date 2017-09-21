Why would I like to meet my neighbors in the Falkland Islands?

María Romina Dominzain from Uruguay (R), who traveled with Augusto Neubauer from Brazil (L) and Maritza Cárdenas from Chile.(C)

The Government of the Falkland Islands and the British Embassies in Uruguay, Brazil and Chile invite university students to participate in a regional competition to visit the Falkland Islands.

Winners will have the chance to travel to the Falklands for a week, all costs covered. To participate, contestants should send a one minute video answering the question: “Why would I like to meet my neighbors from the Falkland Islands?” in English before October 20th to concursofalkland@gmail.com.

Winners (one per country) will be selected by members of the British Embassies in Uruguay, Brazil and Chile. The three of them will travel together and will be staying with a local family, to experience firsthand the life in the Falkland Islands.

The contest is meant to promote the cultural exchange between the Falklands and the mentioned countries, and to spread the knowledge about the Falkland Island and its people. The ideal winner should be active in social media and willing to share his/her experience about the Falkland Islands through these channels.

In 2016, this contest was won by María Romina Dominzain from Uruguay, who traveled with Augusto Neubauer from Brazil and Maritza Cárdenas from Chile.

Find out more here: Bases del concurso de Islas Falkland (PDF, 264KB, 4 pages)