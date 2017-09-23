Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, September 23rd 2017 - 13:29 UTC

Brazil elections in 2018, for the first time will be observed by OAS

Saturday, September 23rd 2017 - 10:36 UTC
Full article 0 comments
Brazil's Electoral Court sent a formal invitation to OAS Secretary General for an observation team to attend elections scheduled to take place in October 2018. Brazil's Electoral Court sent a formal invitation to OAS Secretary General for an observation team to attend elections scheduled to take place in October 2018.

The Organization of American States (OAS) will deploy an Electoral Observation Mission to Brazil’s general elections scheduled for October 2018. It will be the first time the hemispheric organization observes elections in Brazil.

 OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro expressed satisfaction at the decision, ”It is a great step that the largest South American country is relying on us in such a momentous event as the next general election. It is testament to the openness of Brazil and its authorities and to the recognition of the professional caliber of our observation missions”, he said.

The Superior Electoral Court of Brazil, through the Permanent Mission of Brazil to the OAS, sent a formal invitation to the Secretary General on September 19th, 2017. Brazil will be the 28th country to receive an OAS Observation Mission.

The Secretary General will immediately begin preparations for the Mission, including contacting donors to secure the finances needed. OAS electoral observation missions cannot be financed with resources from the host country.

 

Categories: Politics, Brazil, International.
Tags: 2018 Brazil Elections, Brazil, Electoral Observation Mission (EOM ), OEA.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

Most Commented