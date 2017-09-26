Falkland Islands Government marks thirty years exhibiting at the UK Party Political Conferences.

The Falkland Islands Government continue to attend and exhibit at both the Conservative and Labour Party Conferences, to represent Falkland Islanders views and to thank delegates for their continued support. This includes both the Government and Opposition politicians, along with the wider general public attending.
This year the Labour Party Conference is being held at Brighton 24th-27th September and the Conservative Party Conference takes place in Manchester from 1st - 4th October. The Falkland Islands Government will also attend the Scottish National Party conference in October.
This year marks the thirtieth in succession that the Falkland Islands Government have exhibited at the conferences, offering a great opportunity to meet with delegates and debate issues. Many Ministers and Shadow Ministers visit the exhibit to discuss matters at more length; whilst MP friends of the Falklands, many of whom have visited the Islands, call by to maintain contact.
The main topics raised this year include Brexit, trade and self-determination.
Falkland Islands Representative in the U.K. Sukey Cameron MBE has attended for all of the past thirty years, whilst Jan Cheek MLA, is marking her twelfth year on the stand.
Sukey Cameron said “We are always very grateful for the interest and support we get from all parties. It's great to meet old friends and make new ones as well”. Jan Cheek MLA said “The Party conferences are a great opportunity to meet and talk to a large number of people in a short time. It is always a worthwhile experience”.
In recognition of the thirty years attendance , the Falkland Islands Government were presented with a special award by the Labour Party conference organisers.
Take note Mr. Corbyn :Posted 2 days ago +1
The Emergence into Any Other Political Status Freely Determined By The People - UN Resolution 2625 (XXV) of 24 October 1970, Categorically states beneath the Principle of Equal Rights and Self-Determination of Peoples, ‘the establishment of a sovereign and independent state, the free association or integration with an independent state or the emergence into any other political status freely determined by the people constitute modes of implementing the right of self-determination by that people.’ (UNGA Resolution 2625 (XXV) Declaration on Principles of International Law Concerning Friendly Relations and Cooperation Among States in Accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, 24 October 1970). In 2013 The Falkland Islanders held a referendum whereby they expressed their will to remain freely associated with the UK. There is NO UNGA resolution that states or infers that the UN must accept a referendum before it is given validity.
Falklands – Self-Determination: https://www.academia.edu/11325329/Falklands_-_Self-Determination_single_page_
The Labour Party conference seems just to have been a “songfest” featuring their alleged achievements and “unachievable” plans for when they believe they will take power. I have not noted any mention of their support for the Falkland Islands.Posted 14 hours ago 0
Just a pie in the sky event!