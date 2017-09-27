UK does not support referendum being held in the Kurdish Region of Iraq

27th Wednesday, September 2017 - 20:09 UTC Full article

Johnson said UK and allies proposed an alternative plan: negotiations between the Iraq government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to address all issues

The United Kingdom does not support the referendum held in the Kurdish Region of Iraq and continues to back the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq, underlined Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who insisted any referendum should be agreed with the Government of Iraq.

“With our international allies, we proposed an alternative plan which would have seen negotiations take place between the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government to address all issues of dispute”, said Johnson.

“This alternative would have given the opportunity for the aspirations of the Kurdish people to be met. It is regrettable that a part of the Kurdish leadership rejected the proposal”.

Finally, “the long-term security and prosperity of Iraq and Iraqis can only be met through dialogue and cooperation. I urge all sides to refrain from provocative statements and actions in the aftermath of the referendum. The priority must remain the defeat of Daesh and returning stability to liberated areas”.