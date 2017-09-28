Ex minister Palocci 's KO jab to Lula and Rousseff's defense

Former Minister, Antonio Palocci, has sent a letter to the president of the Brazilian Workers' Party (PT), senator Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), requesting to step down from the party founded in the eighties by ex president Lula da Silva.

In the letter Palocci, once considered Lula da Silva's right-hand man, reaffirms statements given to judge Sergio Moro, according to which ex president Lula agreed to a “blood pact” with the construction company Odebrecht, currently under investigation for rampant corruption, and with several owners and top managers jailed.

“I witnessed, monitored or coordinated those events, usually jointly with or at the request of former president Lula. I am sure that, eventually, Lula will confirm everything”, Palocci admitted to Judge Moro

The former minister says he was surprised to learn that PT had started an internal procedure after his plea bargain statements, but did not do the same regarding the reasons for which he was arrested in connection to the ongoing Car Wash operation.

“Now, when I have chosen to change my line of defense and tell the truth, I find myself facing an inquisitorial court inside PT,” he wrote.

Palocci states he originally wanted to help the PT and Lula's project, aware that it would be difficult not to commit “some ethical slips”.

“I realize the mistakes I've made and assume my responsibility. However, I cannot help but express my surprise and shock at seeing Lula give in to the worst aspects of politics, when he was at the peak of his administration,” the former minister added.

In the letter, Palocci also stated that he hopes that one day, ex president Dilma Rousseff and the ex president of Petrobras, Sergio Gabrielli, will admit “their perplexity after that fateful meeting at the Alvorada Palace, when Lula ordered drilling rigs and bribes, in the same tone of voice, without ceremony.”

He describes the scene as the “most shocking” he has ever witnessed.