OAS chief avoids forum in Uruguay, anticipating a government rebuke

28th Thursday, September 2017 - 04:52 UTC Full article

Almagro was scheduled to open the cyber-security forum organized by OAS, IDB and Canada in Montevideo

The Uruguayan born Secretary of the Organization of American States, OAS, Luis Almagro had to cancel at last minute his attendance at the opening of a cyber security in Montevideo, alleging “agenda matters”, but it has emerged that no Uruguayan government official or from the ruling coalition was willing to receive him.

The visit cancel was so unexpected that organizers did not have time to reprint the program, and when the opening of the cyber security forum took place those present were the Inter American Bank local representative, the Canadian ambassador in Montevideo, a Uruguayan government official, but there was no Almagro, and apparently he hadn't even landed in Uruguay.

Political sources in Montevideo revealed that since the ex president Jose Mujica sponsored Almagro took office as head of OAS in 2015, the Uruguayan government, the ruling coalition and the political grouping to which he belongs have increasingly become disenchanted first and later critical of his stance regarding regional affairs particularly Venezuela, and the president Nicolas Maduro regime, which the Broad Front supports.

During the five years he was foreign minister of the president Mujica administration, the coalition had been supportive of Almagro and had protected him from the opposition for this erratic, vegetarian, eclectic diplomatic performance. (Uruguay's main export item is high quality beef), particularly his unnecessary show off in UN backing Palestine and the Venezuelan 'democracy'.

Given this background, Uruguay´s president Tabare Vazquez, a supporter of Israel and a peaceful solution for Venezuela; the Broad Front alliance, unconditional ally of president Maduro, and similarly with Mujica's Popular Participation Movement, it was clear that Almagro, who has turned into an indefatigable obsessed critic of Venezuela, Chavism and the Maduro gang, would not find a nest of roses in Montevideo.

In effect organized pickets outside the hotel where the forum was taking place condemned OAS and Almagro as puppets of the “empire and the Yanks”, calling for their departure from Uruguay, and kept protesting convinced Maduro was participating in the event.

“We do not agree, and this is a personal opinion, with the attitude of the OAS secretary general. We have repeatedly stated this at UNASUR and when we held the pro tempore chair of Mercosur” said president Vazquez when Almagro was trying to trigger the OAS democratic clause against Venezuela.

Ex president Mujica and who negotiated the OAS job for his once faithful minister, said “Almagro has become a danger for the continent. I think Almagro was gobbled by the OAS post; in such a position you have to build bridges, unity and not blow them up”.

Uruguayan political sources added that the OAS chief post lasts five years and normally they are reelected for another five years, however in this case reelection chances can be considered an “overstatement”.