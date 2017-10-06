Falklands' delegation meet David Davis and Boris Johnson at Tory Conference in Manchester

6th Friday, October 2017 - 07:08 UTC Full article

Michael Betts, MLA Jan Cheek and Sukey Cameron with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

This week Falklands MLA Jan Cheek and Falklands Representative in London Sukey Cameron have been accompanied at the Conservative Conference in Manchester by Assistant Representative Michael Betts, and law student and former Falklands PR Manager Krysteen Ormond.

Last week student and former Tourist Board employee Kyle Biggs, and Matt Ware from Falkland Islands Government Office PR were helping deal with countless queries about the Islands.

There has been a number of notable faces visit the stand including the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, David Davis MP.

Ms Cameron told Penguin News his visit, “gave us the opportunity to discuss the issues around Brexit.”

From 1994-97 Mr Davis was Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office with responsibility for the Falkland Islands.

Also to have a chat with the group was Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Boris Johnson and many other Conservative Party Members.

Following on from an award presented at the Labour Conference to the Falklands Government for thirty years attendance, the Conservative Party also acknowledged their attendance with a presentation. (Penguin News).