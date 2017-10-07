Falklands' iconic Whalebone Arch in Stanley again open to view after weeks of repair

The revamped Whalebone Arch next to Stanley's Cathedral (Pic N.Bonner)

Falkland Islands' newly-restored Whalebone Arch was revealed this week. After six weeks of sanding and repairing and coating with epoxy resin, the iconic structure in Stanley is now open to view, and to the elements.

And it was the elements that were slowly destroying the bones, according to Andrea Barlow and Alison Barton of the Falkland Islands Museum & National Trust.

“The bones are buried three feet deep into the ground and soaking up all the moisture, making the bones slowly rot,” Andrea told Penguin News.

“We may need to look at a long-term solution in five or six years time, say, by placing them on metal plinths. But that will be a far bigger job, and we are very happy with the fantastic restorative work done by Steve Cartwright.

“We would also like to thank Morrison (Falklands) Ltd for the free installation of the scaffolding; Nigel Bishop for the excellent job of covering the structure against the weather; and PWD for supplying power so that the bones could be dried out before and during the process”.

She said the structure had been restored several times since it was installed in 1933; by Tim and Pauline Carr and by Steve Massam in the past, “but the bones are now very old and fragile, so we are grateful that Steve's work has given this unique landmark of Stanley a new lease of life. (Penguin News).-