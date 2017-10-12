Obama officials treated “special relationship with Britain as a joke” and liked to refer to Falklands as Malvinas

The so-called special relationship between the United States and United Kingdom was regarded as a joke by Obama administration officials, a former government aide has said. Jeremy Shapiro, who served as an adviser in the US state department under Barack Obama, said the relationship was “unrequited.”
According to reports in the London media, Shapiro told the Cheltenham Literature Festival that while officials publicly stressed the importance of the relationship, in private they mocked the idea, making jokes about the Falklands.
Shapiro said he would insert references to the Malvinas – the Argentine name for the Falkland islands – into press conferences. This despite the fact the Falkland Islands remain as a British Overseas Territory.
Shapiro, who served as a senior adviser to the assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs between 2009 and 2013, told an audience the US-UK bond “was never really something that was very important to the United States”.
“From my perspective it was very important for us to mention the special relationship in every press conference that we had when the UK were here,” he said
“But really we laughed about it behind the scenes. Typically, I would try and slip in a reference to the Malvinas or something to spoil it.”
He added: “It was a close relationship, a good relationship and a productive relationship. “But it was the kind of relationship we would have with other countries.”
I am sure that this is true. The US only brought it up when they wanted our backing for another war.Posted 16 hours ago +5
I think we hung his Uncle.... people can be funny about things like that.Posted 15 hours ago +3
The Obama government treated a great deal of its matters as a series of jokes, employed legions of feebleminded jokers, and ultimately saw the fruit of its imprudent foolishness in the election of Mr Trump. The true measure of the US relationship with the UK is not so much the inability of unprofessional political hacks to recall the correct word for geographical locations but in the provision of the AIM9-L Sidewinders that splashed large numbers of Argentine Air Force and Naval Air assets.Posted 15 hours ago +3