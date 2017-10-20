A Rose for Peace presented the Falklands by Argentine students

The large number of Argentine visitors to the Falkland Islands this week included pupils of the Don Bosco College in Ensenada. Having spent the first full day of their stay visiting the military cemeteries at Darwin and San Carlos where they paid tribute to the fallen of both sides in 1982, on Monday the group, whose visit was arranged in conjunction with the British Embassy in Buenos Aires, was given a presentation on the Falklands by the FIG Policy Department.
On Tuesday afternoon the group gathered at the Historic Dockyard Museum in Stanley for a private showing of the ‘Through Children's Eyes’ audio-visual presentation. This presentation, recounts in their own words the experiences of those who were children in the Islands during the occupation and liberation of the Falklands.
Following the screening, the students presented a rose branch made from metal taken from shell casings by master silversmith Juan Carlos Pallarols.
On the leaves of this rose are engraved the names of the three civilian ladies who died in Stanley on the night of June 11/12 1982 as a result of accidental fire from a British warship.
The rose was received by John Fowler in whose house the tragedy occurred. John took the opportunity to talk to the students about the civilian experience of this unhappy time and to say something about the three ladies: Mary Goodwin, Doreen Bonner and Susan Whitley.
The rose presented was one of a number already made or to be made as part of an international movement known as Two Roses for Peace. Their aim is to pay tribute to the victims of all wars and to “symbolically conjure up a wish for universal peace”.
One of these ‘roses for peace’ can now be seen at the Imperial War Museum in London (Penguin News)
“... given a presentation on the Falklands by the FIG Policy Department.”Posted 14 hours ago +4
Otherwise known to Herr Think as the Falklands' Stasi ?
There are no stories creeping out of the Islands suggesting that the visit has passed peacefully. If they have shown respect to the Falklanders, I'm sure it will have been reciprocated.
I hope they enjoyed their visit to British territory.
It is good that the young Argentines see a different world, a different people, and appreciate all the differences which are for good or for bad to be accepted. Once the acceptance stage has been reached it will be possible to move on, and this will be more of a recipe for peace.Posted 10 hours ago +4
That there were no stories suggests - to me - that the visit passed quietly. However, there is - so far - one story. Apparently that asked that the Argentine flag be displayed at the Darwin Cemetery. It was declined.Posted 7 hours ago +4
As for Mike Summers, who actually provided that last information, there were two or three letters in the last couple of editions of Penguin News either criticizing or challenging his words. Mike Summers response to the one was as follows -
”(name) mystification can only be explained by not having heard or read the full speech
as delivered. At no time did it advocate any compromise on self-determination (and by extension sovereignty). It advocates having confidence in our own ability to do what is right for the Falkland Islands, without burying our heads in the sand or supporting the Kirchnerite isolationist policy. The most bizzare of ideas in ... letter was the final paragraph speculating that I might be espousing some new HMG policy. Firstly, if there is some new policy (other than seeking to engage with Argentina on a mature basis) I am not aware of it. And secondly, even if there were, I would not be delivering it on behalf of HMG. They are
capable of doing that themselves. I would only support it if it were in the best long term interests of the Falkland Islands. I have never been afraid of confronting HMG when policies appear to compromise our security and sovereign status. What remains important is that we must be prepared to take every opportunity to make the progress that is important to our
country. If that means engaging with the Government of Argentina then that is what we
should do.”