Argentine university researches Falklands/Tierra del Fuego trade relations

Goods and services relations between the Malvinas Islands and adjacent areas with the Argentine province of Tierra del Fuego, is the name of a project launched by the Tierra del Fuego national university Economic and Innovation Department, and which included a field research in the Falkland Islands, according to the Ushuaia media.
Allegedly two university researchers and accountants spent the second week of this month in the Falklands, collecting information on the potential of goods and services provision to the Islands, and also contacted relevant business people.
The project was actually started at the end of 2015 with funds from the University Policies Secretariat under researcher accountant Ricardo Chiarvetto, and the “exploratory” team that travelled to the Falklands includes accountants, Maria Gessaga and Ricardo Farías. The so called Malvinas Observatory is also involved.
The purpose of the research is to look into the trade background involving the Falklands and the Tierra del Fuego national territory, and establish potentialities for an exchange of goods and services between the Islands and the territory which is now identified as the province of Tierra del Fuego, Antarctica, Malvinas and South Atlantic Islands
The media report also points out that the Tierra del Fuego National University is interested in generating a raft of academic and extension activities related to the Falklands/Malvinas, an issue “so sensitive” to the Argentina's most extreme south province. Likewise the university has created what it describes as a Malvinas Open Chair, to promote conferences and debates in the local community relative to the Islands.
Fantasyland! They never met any importers that I know of retail goods or fresh produce!Posted 2 days ago +4
How do they propose the Customs paperwork? - Arg Customs and Dept of Agric cannot certify anything from Argentina as passed for Export and compliant with Fal;klands Import requirements - as No Arg Gove Dept would be allowed to do so as that would mean Arg Govt recognizes that Falkland Islands Govt exists and is independent of London in these areas.
Pure Arg media fantasy
So is this all a “nice job if you can get it” of these “professionals”? I have pics of the “Rivero Law” being applied with a blockade on UK ships from the Falklands, going on for years.. what trade are these people going to research if it is being blocked by the “primary school brainwashed”, thugs like the ones chasing the BBC journalists making them run for their lives, while in civilized countries, when an Argentine deputy circled England cycling with an Argentine flag on his back defending the Argentine claim and only got a nasty look in Liverpool? There is a long way to go before the primary school false indoctrination is taken out of Argetnina's faulty equations.Posted 2 days ago +4
In general most businesses I've come across value stability above pretty much everything except profitability. What sensible business in the Falkland Islands is going to risk established relationships with their existing suppliers and customers for a potential short-term gain that would be more than offset by the possibility (or probability) of sinking their access when the next shower that gets elected in Argentina develops malvinitus again?Posted 2 days ago +4
Or is this just the most inept case of industrial espionage that I could possibly conceive of?