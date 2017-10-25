Falkland Islands sets its Economic Priorities for the coming Decade

Over recent months the Falkland Islands Government have undertaken a review and refresh of the Economic Development Strategy for the Islands.
The updated version was made available publicly in early October and according to Mike Summers, an outgoing member of the Legislative Assembly of the Islands, represents “…a realistic analysis of the Falklands economy and the opportunities for future growth”.
The strategy only looks forward three years, with it being suggested that a further update towards the end of the decade may be required.
The strategy builds on earlier work undertaken in 2010 and follows the broad structure adopted at that time. The Falkland Islands Government Policy Unit has assessed progress against economic growth targets set back in 2010 and have concluded that there has been some good progress across existing sectors of the Islands economy, but that structural challenges and vulnerabilities still exist.
The report highlights that the economy grew by 26% between 2009 and 2012, but that wide fluctuations in GDP annually still exist due to the reliance on the fishing sector, with catches varying annually. It highlights that this reliance on an, at times, unreliable natural resource does not help economic planning and wider development.
The strategy begins by highlighting cross-cutting issues that inhibit economic development in the Islands, such as the need for a larger workforce to meet latent demand. It also goes on to define the role of the local Government as needing to provide clearer leadership and direction and an enabling environment for private-sector led growth. This aligns with the new public sector management approach across a number of Western countries, whereby the government is not seen to lead development, but merely facilitate it.
The strategy then details actions to be taken across the Islands key economic sectors of fisheries, agriculture, tourism and oil and gas development. These include such items as maximizing economic interaction with the UK military base in the Islands, through to enhancing more involvement within the fishing sector.
This strategy was consulted upon earlier in the year, but with a general election due to be held on the 9th November 2017 in the Islands, some of the candidates for election have suggested in local media and on social media that the document may need to reviewing again to ensure it aligns with the new Governments priorities when in office.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
It’s a pretty high-level, straight forward strategy and I’d be surprised if it has to change much after the new Government is elected. An emphasis on facilitation rather than service provision is welcome as long as FIG doesn’t pass the buck on everything. A continuation of maximising interaction with the MoD is the right approach and there is a lot more to do in that area across many industriy sectors.Posted 15 hours ago +2
The timing of the strategy’s release does surprise me a little though; given it’s new Exexcutive (entirely new) is only weeks away now.
same old. lacks ambition and real vision. looks like progress is planned to continue at a snail's pace. public infrastructure crying out for major investment as a foundation for private investment and sustainable economic development. fi is approaching its bicentenary but struggles to shrug off its infancy.Posted 5 hours ago +1
The strategy then details actions to be taken across the Islands key economic sectors of fisheries, ...Posted 1 day ago 0
I thought that the territorial waters around the Falklands belonged to Argentina?
By a ruling of the UN, Argentina will extend its maritime platform (Politica Argentina) ; New map of the maritime platform reaffirms the sovereignty of Malvinas with UN endorsement (ElCronista); Argentina enlarges its territory 35%, with a UN endorsement ...(La Capital).To add to this euphoric atmosphere the Argentine Foreign Minister stated, ''This is a historic opportunity for Argentina. We have taken a great step in the demarcation of the outer limit of our continental shelf; the most extensive boundary of Argentina and our border with humanity,'' Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra told La Nacion, which tomorrow will publicly announce the details of this resolution. (Susana Malcorra, quoted by Dinatale M, La Nacion, Argentina, 27 March 2016).
But was that true?
Argentina's Continental Shelf Claims and The UN CLCA Commission (1 page):-
https://www.academia.edu/33898951/Argentinas_Continental_Shelf_Claims_-The_UN_CLCS_Commission