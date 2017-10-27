Falklands expects VIP visitors in November

Rotary winds permitting, November should bring the arrival in the Falkland Islands of two celebrity visitors: award-winning journalist and TV presenter, John Stapleton and explorer Ranulph Fiennes, described by The Guinness Book of Records as, “the world’s greatest living explorer.”
Both are guests on a luxury South American private jet tour which will take in Rio de Janeiro, the Iguazu Falls, Buenos Aires, Punta Arenas, the Falkland Islands, Easter Island, Lima and Havana.
During their 20 night tour, the 96 passengers will spend two nights at each destination and apparently will be paying around £35,000 each. (Penguin News)
How much?Posted 20 hours ago +3
Is the BBC paying for John Stapleton's fare? I think the Daily Mail will have something to say about that!Posted 9 hours ago +1
If Ranulph Fiennes really is the world's greatest explorer, why is he only coming to the Falklands in November- the beginning of summer- when he should really be coming in June or July, when the snow covers the Land Rovers?
@ RedbaronPosted 5 hours ago +1
If the private jet is Argentine, then that's the white knuckle ride/ explorer part of the tour for Ranulph Fiennes.