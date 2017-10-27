Falklands expects VIP visitors in November

27th Friday, October 2017 - 22:39 UTC Full article

Ranulph Fiennes is described by The Guinness Book of Records as, “the world’s greatest living explorer.”

Rotary winds permitting, November should bring the arrival in the Falkland Islands of two celebrity visitors: award-winning journalist and TV presenter, John Stapleton and explorer Ranulph Fiennes, described by The Guinness Book of Records as, “the world’s greatest living explorer.”

Both are guests on a luxury South American private jet tour which will take in Rio de Janeiro, the Iguazu Falls, Buenos Aires, Punta Arenas, the Falkland Islands, Easter Island, Lima and Havana.

During their 20 night tour, the 96 passengers will spend two nights at each destination and apparently will be paying around £35,000 each. (Penguin News)