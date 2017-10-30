Falklands and Bermuda governments fund their governors' uniforms

Falklands' governor Nigel Phillips, CBE, in full uniform when the recent taking oath ceremony in Stanley before the elected Members of the Legislative Assembly

Who pays for the uniforms worn by the Governors of British Overseas Territories was discussed in UK Parliament last week, with Minister of State stating that since 2001, the policy “has been that those Territories wishing to keep their ceremonial uniforms pay for them themselves,” and currently the “Governors of Bermuda and Falkland Islands retain the uniform, both funded by their respective Territory governments.”

The Delegated Powers and Regulatory Reform Committee Chair Lord Blencathra asked “which Governors of British Overseas Territories have their governors’ dress uniforms funded by the FCO [Foreign and Commonwealth Office].”

In response, Minister of State Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon said, “Since 2001 Government policy has been that those Territories wishing to keep their ceremonial uniforms pay for them themselves.

“Currently the Governors of Bermuda and Falkland Islands retain the uniform, both funded by their respective Territory governments”.