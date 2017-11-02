Falklands announces appointment of next Attorney General

2nd Thursday, November 2017 - 08:19 UTC Full article

Governor Nigel Phillips CBE said Simon Young will be joining a first class team with a proud legacy

The Falkland Islands Government announced on Wednesday the appointment of Simon Young as the next Attorney General of the Falkland Islands. Mr. Young, is due to arrive in early December and will be coming to the Islands with his wife Claire and their three sons.

Simon Young has been a Solicitor for twenty years with substantial experience working Local Authorities in England. He joins the Falkland Islands Government from Epsom & Ewell Borough Council, where he has been Head of Legal & Democratic Services for the past 7 years. Simon is also a Director of the Council's Property Investment & Development Company, and a member of its Corporate Leadership team. Outside of work he has been involved with a number of charity/community groups.

Chief Executive of the Falkland Islands, Barry Rowland, said “I am pleased to welcome Simon, his wife and children to the Islands. He will be an important member of the Falkland Islands Government senior team and I look forward to working with him.”

Governor of the Falkland Islands, Mr Nigel Phillips CBE, said “I am delighted to welcome Mr Simon Young as the next Attorney General. In becoming the next leader of the Attorney General’s Chambers, not only will Simon have the opportunity to continue a proud legacy, he will also be joining a first-class team undertaking work that directly benefits the people of the Falkland Islands.”

Of his appointment, Simon said, “I'm honored to be talking up the role as Attorney General. My family and I are excited to get to the Islands as soon as we can. I'd like to thank Ros Cheek for acting up, and for my predecessors for the good work they've done. I hope to continue that and serve the people of the Falkland Islands to the best of my ability.” (PN_FB)