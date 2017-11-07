Argentina surfaces three Spanish Malvinas documents from 1767

Senator Cobos is no stranger to the Falklands, he visited them in June/July 2014, before launching a presidential bid

Argentine former vice president and currently Senator of the ruling coalition, Julio Cobos has announced the discovery of three letters dated 1767, revealing an exchange of information between then Buenos Aires city governor, and Felipe Ruiz Puente, described as the first Malvinas Islands governor. At the time was part of the Spanish colonial empire.

The documents, apparently authentic are considered a strong contribution to the Argentine claim over the Falkland Islands.

Senator Cobos did not reveal the origin of the three letters, except for the mention of an undisclosed collector of historic documents, but did say in a release from his office that he reported the discovery to the government and following several meetings it was decided to have the documents sent to the Industrial Technology Institute to prove that they were authentic, something which was later confirmed as positive.

The three letters are now in custody of Argentina's National Archive.

“It is with great pleasure that we must mention the recovery of this heritage evidence, a further step in again confirming the solid reasons brandished by Argentina's unrenounceable sovereignty claim over the Malvinas Islands”, Cobos was quoted in the Argentine media.

In the release Cobos, who is no stranger to the Falklands, he visited them in June/July 2014, before launching a presidential bid, added that “The Islands have been, are and will be Argentine, and today with these three documents we are three steps closer ”



The letters written in old Spanish are what can be considered a normal exchange between two administrations, in Buenos Aires Francisco Bucarelli y Ursúa and in the Falklands, Ruiz Puente.

The first dated 18 February 1767 reports the dispatch of eight prisoners, with no pay, as labor for the Malvinas Governorship created four months before following on orders from then Spanish King Carlos III.

A second letter from the Falklands, dated 25 April 1767 sent by Ruiz Puente to governor Bucarelli y Ursúa, suggesting the need to mount a chapel in Malvinas, for “all the people”. Apparently the only facility was very precarious with an image of Saint Louis, and thus formally requests “a small shrine with a sacred cup, and an advocate image that Your Excellency determines as patron of this possession”.

The third document from Buenos Aires, dated 2 December 1767, governor Bucarelli y Ursúa notifies the dispatch of “sacred vases and ornaments for the new chapel in Malvinas”, as well as an image of the Virgin of Solitude to be declared the patron virgin of the local population.

Senator Cobos underlines that this is probably the only “official” document in which the name Isla Soledad (as Argentines identify East Falkland) emerges, and the only also to mention the existence of a Patron Virgin of the Malvinas Islands.