Falklands Observance of Remembrance Day on Sunday 12 November

10th Friday, November 2017 - 18:14 UTC Full article

The Cross of Sacrifice where most of Sunday's solemn ceremony will be held (Pic FITB)

The Falkland Islands Observance of Remembrance Day will be held on Sunday 12 November and Gilbert House, seat of the Falklands elected government announced the following arrangements:

The Annual Service will be held in Christ Church Cathedral commencing at 9.30 am. Falklands' Governor, the Commander British Forces, Members of the Legislative Assembly, visiting and resident Veterans, together with Senior Officers of the Armed Services will be attending this Service.

The Service will be led by the Reverend Kathy Biles and other local ministers.

During the Service a collection will be made for the Poppy Appeal. The congregation is requested to be seated in the Cathedral by 9.15 am. Seating will be on a first come first served basis.

At 10.35 the Parade, consisting of detachments representing the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force and Falkland Islands Defense Force will form up on Ross Road East and march into position at the Cross of Sacrifice.

Associations and Veterans will march and take up a position at the foot of the steps to the Cross. The flow of traffic will be controlled on Ross Road East in the B Slip and Stanley Cemetery area to facilitate this march.

Youth organizations will be present at the Cross of Sacrifice.

At 10.48 am Governor Nigel Phillips CBE, a Member of the Legislative Assembly and the Commander British Forces will arrive at the Cross of Sacrifice. A short service will then be held and the Roll of Honor read out.

There will be two minutes silence at approximately 11.00 am marked by the firing of the saluting guns on Victory Green.

The Governor, an Elected Member of the Legislative Assembly, and the Commander British Forces, will lay wreaths. Others wishing to lay wreaths will then do so.

This is an important public occasion and it is earnestly hoped that as many members of the community as possible will attend this observance ceremony and play an equal part in honoring and remembering all those who have given their lives for the peace and freedom we enjoy today. It is appropriate for medals to be worn on this occasion.

All those arriving by vehicle at the Cross of Sacrifice should do so before 10:30 a.m. Drivers are requested to note that parking in the cordoned areas is not permitted and are asked to switch off their engines.

The flow of traffic will be controlled, during the observance ceremony, at the junction of Snake Hill and James Street, the junction of Hebe Street with Ross Road and Ross Road East, east of the Cross of Sacrifice, in the vicinity of Lafone House. Drivers of vehicles are requested to await the departure of the parade before moving off.