A woman deputy CEO of BATELCO, with telecoms interests in Falklands

16th Thursday, November 2017 - 09:18 UTC Full article

Bahrain's leading telecom services operator Batelco Group has appointment Muna Al Hashemi as its new deputy chief executive officer. Having joined Batelco as a trainee graduate in 1994, Al Hashemi held several key roles in Batelco’s various divisions before being appointed as CEO of Batelco Bahrain in August 2015, said a statement from Batelco.

Besides Bahrain, Batelco has direct and indirect investments in Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man, Maldives, Diego Garcia, St. Helena, Ascension Island and the Falkland Islands.

The depth of knowledge of various functional units and processes that Al Hashemi gained in her diverse roles, including the experience as Bahrain CEO, provides her with the necessary skills for the role of Deputy CEO, it stated.

Lauding Al Hashemi, Batelco's Chairman Shaikh Mohamed Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said he looked forward towards working alongside her to ensure the delivery of Batelco’s future goals. “She has proven herself to be an invaluable member of the Batelco senior leaders team over the past few years and the experience she has gained will be a great benefit to Batelco Group,” noted Shaikh Mohamed.

The Batelco board of directors congratulated Al Hashemi on her new role and extends best wishes to her for great success going forward. A leading international telecommunications group with operations across 14 countries, Batelco has played a pivotal role in the country's development as a major communications hub.