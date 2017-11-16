Falklands announces new Legislative Assembly and portfolios assigned

16th Thursday, November 2017 - 15:15 UTC Full article

The table provides structure and detail on what is included in each portfolio. Members Legislative Assembly 2017-2021! L-R: Stacy Bragger (S), Roger Spink (S), Ian Hansen (C), Barry Elsby (S), Roger Edwards (C). Front: Leona Roberts (S), Mark Pollard (S), Teslyn Barkman. Pic FIG

The new Legislative Assembly of the Falkland Islands has been announced, following the General Election which concluded on Thursday 9th November.

Three members of the former assembly were returned and have been joined by five new members. Barry Elsby, Roger Spink, Leona Roberts, Mark Pollard and Stacy Bragger were elected by the Stanley constituency and the Camp constituency will be represented by Ian Hansen, Roger Edwards & Teslyn Barkman.

First time Assembly member Leona Roberts commented that, “the result came as a great shock, but I am honoured and very pleased to be elected into the Assembly, and am looking forward to the next four years with excitement and a healthy dose of trepidation”. Mark Pollard, who is also a first time Assembly member, said “I feel very humble to have been elected, I’m looking forward to getting to grips with my portfolio responsibilities and working with my colleagues to create a better future”. Returning Member of Legislative Assembly Ian Hansen said, “always an honour and a privilege to be elected and I’m very much looking forward to working with all Members over the next four years.”

Work began straightaway, as the Members of Legislative Assembly swore their Executive Council oaths on Friday 10th, before embarking on their four year term as elected representatives.

View the Portfolio System detail

One of the newly elected Members of Legislative Assembly’s first tasks has been to agree their portfolio responsibilities for the coming four years. There will be 12 portfolios distributed between the 8 MLAs, with each portfolio reflecting a significant area of focus for this Assembly. Each portfolio remains assigned to a lead portfolio holder and a deputy; some MLAs will hold two portfolios and/or will be deputy on two portfolios. The portfolios and their respective holders are as follows:

Public Protection: Held by Leona Roberts MLA, Deputy Holder Teslyn Barkman MLA

Development & Commercial Services: Held by Barry Elsby MLA, Deputy Holder Roger Spink MLA

Legal & Regulatory Services: Held by Roger Spink MLA, Deputy Holder Roger Edwards MLA

Government Services: Held by Roger Spink MLA, Deputy Holder Roger Edwards MLA

Public Works: Held by Roger Edwards MLA, Deputy Holder Mark Pollard MLA

Trade & Industry: Held by Mark Pollard MLA, Deputy Holder Stacy Bragger MLA

Employment, Training & Immigration: Held by Mark Pollard MLA, Deputy Holder Stacy Bragger MLA

Natural Resources: Held by Teslyn Barkman MLA, Deputy Holder Ian Hansen MLA

Energy & Environment: Held by Teslyn Barkman MLA, Deputy Holder Ian Hansen MLA

Health & Social Services: Held by Ian Hansen MLA, Deputy Holder Dr Barry Elsby MLA

Education & Community: Held by Stacy Bragger MLA, Deputy Holder Leona Roberts MLA

International Relations, Public Relations & Media will be a joint responsibility of the entire Assembly, with the exception of International Communications, where MLAs Leona Roberts and Stacy Bragger will provide coordination and lead. On Brexit/EU Issues, MLAs Teslyn Barkman and Roger Edwards will lead and provide coordination.

The new portfolio structure will look to provide improved leadership on key priorities of the Assembly and strengthen focus on the delivering of an ambitious social and economic programme aimed at advancing growth and prosperity for the Falkland Islands.

More details on Board Members & Committee Memberships will be announced at a later date.