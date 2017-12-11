Honduras recount of presidential votes “extremely consistent”

Observers from the Organization of American States (OAS) issued a series of recommendations this week to authorities including a recount of disputed ballots.

Honduras' electoral tribunal has finished the partial recount of votes from the disputed presidential election, declaring the results are “extremely consistent” with the original count. In the partial recount of 4,753 ballot boxes, President Juan Orlando Hernandez won 50.1% of the votes, against some 31.5% for his rival Salvador Nasralla.

The tribunal did not specify exactly how many votes from the November 26 election were recounted. There are some 18,000 ballot boxes overall.

The original tally had Hernandez leading by more than 52,000 votes or 1.6 percent.

“What we can say is that the results of the recount are extremely consistent with what we had originally,” David Matamoros, president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) said.

The electoral tribunal has until December 26, or 30 days from the election, to declare a winner.