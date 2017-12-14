Federal Reserve increases interest rate by a quarter of a point

The US Federal Reserve has increased interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point - the third rate hike this year. It comes as Fed chair Janet Yellen prepares to leave the role

after Donald Trump decided to replace her.

The widely-expected hike sees the federal funds rate climb to a range of 1.25-1.5%, as

the world's biggest economy continues its return to normal following the financial crisis.

Central banks across the globe cut rates to near-zero during the crisis and in the UK and

Euro-zone they remain stuck near that level while America has pulled away.

The Fed's rate-setting committee said, as it announced the latest decision, that economic

growth and job gains had been “solid”. Officials acknowledged that the US economy

had gained steam in 2017 by raising economic forecasts and lowering the expected

unemployment rate for coming years.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is now expected to grow by 2.5% in 2018, up from the

previously projected 2.1%, while the jobless rate is expected to fall to 3.9%, rather than

4.1% as previously penciled in.

The Fed projected three more rate hikes in each of 2018 and 2019. That was unchanged

from latest forecasts - seen as slightly more “dovish” than expected as the recent uptick

in the economy could have seen the central bank consider a quicker pace of tightening.

The US dollar slipped back on the announcement while it cheered Wall Street, where

the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices were all ahead.

Ms Yellen said at a press conference that she would work to provide a smooth transition

when she is replaced by Jerome Powell, who was picked by Mr Trump to succeed her in

February.