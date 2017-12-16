Hondurans take to the streets to demand proclamation of opposition leader as president

16th Saturday, December 2017 - 17:19 UTC Full article

Soldiers forced some demonstrators off the streets in Tegucigalpa, sparking accusations that the army was violating citizens’ right to stage protests

Hernandez took 43% of the vote and Nasralla secured 41.4%t in the Nov. 26 election, according to the country's questioned electoral body

Honduran protesters blocked roads and burned tires to press the authorities to cancel the election victory of incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez and to proclaim opposition leader Salvador Nasralla the winner.

“We will be the entire day on the streets until it is recognized that … Salvador won the elections,” said former President Manuel Zelaya, a Nasralla ally.

Soldiers forced some demonstrators off the streets in Tegucigalpa, sparking accusations that the army was violating citizens’ right to stage protests. Demonstrations were reported in several parts of the country.

Hernandez took 43% of the vote and Nasralla secured 41.4%t in the Nov. 26 election, according to the country's questioned electoral body..

Hernandez has not yet been officially proclaimed the winner as the Supreme Electoral Tribunal is still dealing with some complaints against the electoral process.

Part of the vote was earlier recounted after the opposition accused Hernandez of rigging, but that did not alter the result.

The constitution only allowed Hernandez to serve one term, but he based his candidacy on a 2015 Supreme Court ruling in favor of former President Rafael Callejas, who argued that the ban on re-election violated his human rights.

A summit of the Central American Integration System (SICA) on Thursday called on Hondurans to wait for the final election result and to preserve calm.