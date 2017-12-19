Royal Navy's largest ever vessel leaks: some 200 liters of water per hour

The Royal Navy's new multi-billion pound aircraft carrier has a leak so big that hundreds of liters of seawater pour into it each hour which could cost millions to fix. HMS Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a major defect with the stern seal which surrounds its huge propeller shafts.
The seal keeps the water out but sea trials have shown that it leaks 200 liters of water per hour, a defect which might force it to go from its dock in Portsmouth Harbor, to a dry dock, the Sun reported.
At a price tag of £3.1bn, this could mean millions more pounds being spent on Britain's largest ever war ship before its maiden voyage.
Although the manufacturer, Aircraft Carrier Alliance (ACA), will foot the initial bill, future repairs may have to paid for by the taxpayer.
It is the latest setback for the Navy had to deal with technical problems with its fleet of Type 45 Destroyers which break down in hot weather. Also, proposed spending cuts by the government could see fewer Royal Marines, and amphibious assault ships.
The Royal Navy confirmed that an issue with a shaft seal was discovered and that “this is scheduled for repair while she is alongside at Portsmouth.
”It does not prevent her from sailing again and her sea trials program will not be affected,“ a spokesman said.
Meanwhile a spokesman for ACA said: ”HMS Queen Elizabeth has been accepted into Her Majesty's fleet. It is normal practice for a volume of work and defect resolution to continue following vessel acceptance.
“This will be completed prior to the nation's flagship re-commencing her program at sea in 2018.”
The vessel is 932-feet long and weighs 65,000 tons. It was commissioned into the fleet by the Queen earlier in December.
Trouble is, today something like this happens and the knuckle draggers in the press are all over it on the internet with inane comments. The real scandal is why we need this ship, why we need two of them and why we have purchased ' finamcial black hole ' aircraft to go with them? Its an offensive weapon. We should only be spending on defensive weapons. We are not the worlds policeman and we dont need willy wavers.Posted 2 hours ago +1
200 litres per hour - wow!!!! and how much water is generated by condensation??? and how much water would it take on in a heavy sea breaking over the decks??Posted 1 hour ago +1
This is what ships have bilges and bilge pumps for.
What is there to say! The defect was known but they decided to go on with the razzamatazz.Posted 4 hours ago 0
At least we, the tax payers, will not be footing the bill.
Before this we had the Daring Class Destroyer fiasco. Engines that can only work in cold water as the cooling systems cannot handle tropical seas.
However, the USN Zumwalt had the same problem with its cooling systems.