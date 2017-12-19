Second chapter of Buenos Aires battle over pension overhaul; 24 hour general strike

Police and protesters clashed on Monday outside Argentina’s Congress as lawmakers debated a proposed pension overhaul that has angered retirees and prompted union leaders to wage a general strike.
Demonstrators threw bottles, rocks and gasoline bombs, while police in riot gear responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and jets of water. Authorities said 48 people had been arrested and 149 were injured, including police officers, retirees and journalists.
The measure, which already passed the Senate, is part of a series of economic changes pushed by the government of President Mauricio Macri to reduce the government’s high deficit. Union leaders and social activists complain the legislation would cut pension and retirement payments as well as aid for some poor families.
Argentina’s largest union began a 24-hour general strike at noon Monday to protest the bill, which was being debated in the lower Chamber of Deputies. Hundreds of airline flights were grounded in the Argentine capital due to the stoppage.
A debate on the measure was suspended last Thursday due to similar violent clashes.
The government later amended the proposal to include a bonus payment for some retirees. But critics said it was not enough.
“The bonus payment is a joke,” said Juan Carlos Schmid, a leader of the CGT union. The measure “is illegitimate and will cause a waterfall of lawsuits against it.”
Demonstrators in several neighborhoods of Buenos Aires banged on pots Monday night to protest the measure. The protests hold deep symbolism for Argentines, who recall the country’s worst economic crisis in 2001-2002, when pot-banging marches forced presidents from office.
Since taking office in 2015, Macri has vowed to rein in government spending and revive Argentina’s lagging economy. But his ordering of job cuts and the cutting of utility subsidies has fueled labor unrest.
In October, the conservative leader announced that he would seek more sweeping changes in tax, education and labor after his governing coalition scored a resounding victory in congressional elections.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
No any country can live by spending more money than it produces. Raising taxes is not the solution but to re-spend tax expenditure at a logical and affordable amount. After decades of right-wing populism, many Argentines believe that living for free, without working and subsidized is the “normal” way to live.Posted 1 hour ago +2
The time has come to reduce the fiscal deficit. From now on, the work of this government will be to reduce the fiscal deficit.
I am happy to see that the current Argentine government has the guts to start reducing benefits and subsidies even at the cost of losing popularity. I just hope that Macri has the courage to maintain this direction of government for the next two years.
It is a question of survival of Argentina as a country.
EMPosted 42 minutes ago +1
Monday,
Associated Press:
“Some retirees who were protesting the measure were caught up in the middle of the violence when some demonstrators hurled rocks and gasoline bombs, and riot police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets”
EM,
What 'peaceful' protesters show up to a rally with gasoline bombs?
That's ok, it's a rhetorical question.
we know it is Kirchnerists.
This is what neoliberal governments do. Get elected promising one thing, and doing another once in power.Posted 3 hours ago -4
As Carlos Menem said at the time, “If I had said what I was going to do nobody would have voted for me.”
Of course, such governments need to resort to violence if the electors happen to protest.
And they also need to make disingenuous statements about the rioters and how they prevent “democracy” from happening.
Robbing the poor and giving to the rich is their constant obsession, as in the new pension law, approved with help from a group of turncoat province governors.
No matter: last night's protest contained an element that should sound some alarm bells for Macri; in most Buenos Aires neighbourhoods the casseroles have reappeared in the hands of unorganized demonstrators.
Not one can rob the people with total impunity.