Peru, “Best culinary destination” in the world for the sixth year running

20th Wednesday, December 2017 - 10:42 UTC Full article

For the sixth consecutive year, Peru receives the recognition as ‘Best Culinary Destination’ in the world, while Machu Picchu was awarded as ‘Best Tourist Attraction’ by the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA), held in Phu Quoc, Vietnam.

“These recognitions are the result of the work we are doing to promote our tourism resources and our gastronomy. These awards help to highlight Peru in the eyes of the world and we will continue to work to maintain Peru in first place, which contributes to improving the quality of life of all those Peruvians whose welfare depends on the growth of international tourism,“ said Isabella Falco, Country Image Director of PROMPERU.

According to a study conducted by PROMPERU, the main reason to visit Peru is to know Machu Picchu. However, gastronomy is already among the other motivations of travel. The same report shows that 82% of the tourists who visit the country consider Peru as a gastronomic destination, and 25% say that Peruvian cuisine is growing in their countries of origin. According to experts, Peruvian gastronomy is increasingly positioned in the world, which opens new opportunities for the export of our native products, as well as the opportunity to show our culinary traditions and continue to innovate with our admired fusion cuisine.

Currently there are three Peruvian restaurants that are on the list of The 50 Best Restaurants in the World: Central (5th place), Maido (8) and Astrid & Gaston (33); and there are 10 restaurants positioned on the list of The 50 Best Restaurants in Latin America: Maido (1), Central (2), Astrid & Gaston (7), Osso Carnicería y Salumeria (12), La Mar (15) , Isolina (21), Rafael (24), Malabar (30), Fiesta (46) and Ámaz (47).

In 2016, the Historic Sanctuary of Machu Picchu received 1.4 million visitors and had an average growth of 6 percent during the last five years. According to Trip Advisor, 98% of the tourists that visited it have a positive evaluation of their experience.

PROMPERU has been promoting our country in recent years with innovative campaigns that have managed to win over people worldwide. Peru recently launched the international tourism campaign ‘Peru, the richest country in the world’, in which travelers are invited to experience our destinations in order to go back home enriched by the experiences they enjoy in our country, such as exploring our ancient historical legacy or discovering our gastronomy.