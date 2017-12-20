Prince Harry appointed Captain General Royal Marines

L-R: Major General Robert Magowan, The Duke of Edinburgh, His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Major General Charles Stickland



The Queen has given her formal approval to the appointment of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales as Captain General Royal Marines. Prince Harry will assume the role in succession to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duke's association with the Royal Marines dates back 64 years to 2nd June 1953, when he was appointed Captain General in succession to the late King George VI.

The Duke's final official duty as Captain General was to receive Major General Robert Magowan, Commandant General Royal Marines, and Major General Charles Stickland, Commandant General Royal Marines Designate.

Prince Harry was also present upon becoming Captain General Royal Marines.

Major General Robert Magowan said: “Today, accompanied by my successor Major General Stickland, I had the honor to be received by The Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace and to thank His Royal Highness for his outstanding commitment to the Corps over the last 64 years as our Captain General.

“In an ever changing world His Royal Highness has remained a reassuring constant. The Duke’s interest, support, encouragement, inspiration and ready humor will be sorely missed. We wish His Royal Highness well.

“I am delighted by the announcement that Her Majesty The Queen has appointed Prince Harry to be our next Captain General.

”I look forward to His Royal Highness developing a deep and enduring relationship with the Royal Marines and know that the Corps Family will provide the warmest of welcomes.”