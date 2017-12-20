Óscar Pérez successfully attacks Maduro's Bolivarian Guard

A video of the military operation and statements from the rogue officer are released through social media as the alleged resistance claims a small victory in what was dubbed “Operation Genesis.”

Former Venezuelan scientific police inspector Óscar Pérez, whom the government accused during the mid-year protests of a “terrorist attack” to the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) and has since then become a fugitive, resurfaced on Tuesday through a video of an assault on a military barracks.

“God and Jesus Christ gave us victory, Operation Genesis, an impeccable tactical operation where we continue to recover the weapons of the people and for the people, we legitimately accept article 333 and 350 of the National Constitution,” Pérez tweeted in his account accompanied by a video where part of the military action can be seen.

It is yet unclear whether the commando-style action was named after Génesis Carmona, the 22-year-old student who died February 19, 2014 of bullet wounds sustained during a protest against Maduro.

On Monday, local media reported on the assault on a barracks of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) in San Pedro de Los Altos, just outside Caracas, where

guns were seized by the rebels and about which the government of Nicolás Maduro has remained silent. But the incident's implications have been recalculated after it became known that Pérez was in charge of it.

Venezuelan media reported the guns captured to be at least 26 Kalashnikov rifles, model AK-103; three 9mm pistols of the PGP model; 108 AK-103 chargers, 3 gun chargers, 3,240 AK-103 ammunition and sixty-seven 9mm ammunition.

The four-minute video shows Pérez leading a group of armed people wearing camouflage clothing and balaclavas as they subjugate and handcuff members of the GNB.

”Why are you still defending drug traffickers and real terrorists? (...) Be worthy of the uniform you are wearing, they are irresponsible, traitors to the country for not doing something,“ Pérez rebukes them before uncovering his face.

In another passage of the video, paintings of Maduro, and his predecessor and ”political father“, Hugo Chávez are taken down and trampled upon.

Pérez also called on the Armed Forces on social media to ”comply“ with the Constitution and ”thus restore the legal order of our nation and establish a dignified transitional government that allows the moral and economic reconstruction of our country.“

During the June anti-Maduro protests that left more than 100 dead, Perez flew a police helicopter he had previously hijacked over the TSJ building in Caracas. A man aboard that helicopter held a banner that read “Liberty. Article 350”, in reference to the Venezuelan constitution's section that allows citizens to declare themselves in civil disobedience in the event of “any régime that runs contrary to democratic guarantees or undermines human rights.“

Maduro later that day announced that grenades had been dropped onto the TSJ building and labeled it an ”armed terrorist attack” against the country's institutions.

Nobody was injured nor was any significant material damage reported as a result of that stunt.

Pérez, who first became known to the public for his acting role in the 2015 action movie “Suspended Death” where he played a police helicopter pilot, is still on the run and the Venezuelan régime maintains a national and international alert for his capture.

Despite his actions, many Venezuelans regard Pérez as the key player in government-sponsored false-flag operations with which to justify further raids and arrests while others see him as the leader of the armed resistance.