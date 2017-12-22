Falklands' Concordia Bay ferry resumes operations

The ferry is due to arrive in New Haven in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) confirmed on Thursday that Concordia Bay ferry operations will resume from midday on Friday 22 December.

Workboat Services Limited (WSL) has confirmed that all essential works were completed in dry dock at Punta Arenas earlier in the week and the ferry is due to arrive in New Haven in the early hours of Friday morning.

WSL has confirmed that the scheduled crossings for 08:00 and 10:00 will be delayed until 12:00 and 14:00 respectively, so have asked that any customers booked on these earlier crossings to please contact their office on 22300 for more information.

Concordia Bay since November 2008 regularly links East and West Falklands from New Haven in East Falklands and Port Howard in the West. She has a crane that is capable of lifting 10 tons at 7 m, and occasionally also visits some of the smaller islands.