Indictment and preventive imprisonment of Cristina Fernandez confirmed by federal court

An Argentine Federal Court in Buenos Aires City confirmed the indictment and preventive imprisonment of ex president Cristina Fernandez, one of several defendants under investigation for the alleged cover up of the attack against a Jewish organization, by signing a memorandum of understanding with Teheran considered the culprit of the 1994 carnage which cost 85 lives and hundreds injured.
Magistrates Martin Irirzun and Eduardo Farah said the crimes involved include public nuisance, misuse of authority and aggravated cover up, but revoked treason.
The case refers to the controversial MoU which allegedly benefitted the Iranians suspected of participation in the AMIA attack. The ex president and several of her closes advisors and ministers allegedly were involved in the “criminal plan” to grant impunity to the Iranian officials perpetrators.
The magistrates said their ruling established a clear, indexed and univocal framework, which sufficiently corroborates the charges, and concludes that there was a closed group that was well aware of the details of the operation.
In effect the ruling was extensive to ex foreign minister Hector Timerman, ex legal counselor of the Executive Carlos Zannini, plus hoodlums on the Kirchner governments payroll and Iran lobbyists, Luis D'Elía and Fernando Esteche.
All of them had been indicted by Judge Bonadio, following on the charges presented by special prosecutor Alberto Nissman, before he was found dead. They are accused of conspiring to drop the international arrest warrants against the Iranian officials named as involved in the planning of the attack.
Nisman, his successor Gerardo Pollicita and Judge Bonadio believe the plan to lift the warrants was agreed following the signature of the MoU with Iran allowing a committee of international experts to review the evidence against the Iranians accused, while Interpol was informed that the requests were standing.
However Bonadio argued that the arrest warrants were only half strong, because next to the Interpol red alerts was a clause mentioning the implementation of the MoU. This was supported by the Federal Court.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Very interesting,they have reduced the charge from treason to “concealment,” no doubt an easier charge to get a conviction. But that's not all, Nestor Kirchner's cousin Carlos has been arrested. This paragraph in particular is very interesting : “Ercolini argued that Carlos Kirchner's behavior became ”hostile.” According to prosecutors Gerardo Pollicita and Ignacio Mahiques, he gave two false addresses in the case (one is an abandoned basic unit, the other is the headquarters of the federal penitentiary service in Río Gallegos); he emptied his accounts and safe deposit boxes to hide his assets from justice, and he owns a society that in theory is dedicated to selling retail paint, but that had an “exponential, dizzying and unjustified” patrimonial growth.“Posted 7 hours ago +1
http: //www.lanacion.com.ar/2094567-confirman-la-prision-preventiva-de-cristina-kirchner-por-encubrir-a-sospechosos-del-ataque-a-la-amia http: //www.lanacion.com.ar/2095014-el-primo-de-kirchner-quiso-esconder-sus-bienes-a-la-justicia-y-quedo-detenido http: //www.lanacion.com.ar/2094794-la-fiscalia-pidio-detener-a-carlos-kirchner-primo-del-ex-presidente
And finally check out this video of Maximo ”Gordo” Kirchner. He's lost a lot of weight and suddenly gone gray, (that is if he didn't have it dyed to elicit sympathy.)The topic is unrelated, but the picture is well worth the cost of the entertainment. ;)
http://www.lanacion.com.ar/2094451-maximo-kirchner-se-solidario-con-lousteau-pero-cuestiono-que-ni-el-ni-su-familia-recibieron-nunca-tanta-solidaridad
Merry Christmas to all!
imoyaroPosted 4 hours ago +1
Hard to believe el Gordo has lost so much weight...
...hard to believe his mother will actually be convicted of her wickedness...