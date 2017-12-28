Brazil supports Guyana's boundaries which are challenged by Venezuela

Minister Greenidge said Brasilia has been updated on Venezuela’s contention that the 1899 Award is null and void, and remains resolute to its original position. Pic Sebastián Astorga www.sebastorg.com

Brazil maintains that the settlement of the Guyana/Venezuela Border is final and must be respected, according to the country's Foreign Minister Carl Greenidge. Following his attendance at the recently concluded Mercosur Summit held in Brazil, Greenidge said Brasilia has been updated on Venezuela’s contention that the 1899 Award is null and void, and remains resolute to its original position.

“The matter was raised with Brazil as per normal. As neighbors, we always have exchanges on this. The president gave them an update as to where we are, and Brazil has not indicated any movement from its traditional position, which is that the boundaries of the sub-continent should remain where they are”, Minister Greenidge explained.

Guyana and Brazil recently resumed an exercise to identify border markers between the two countries.

In addition, Minister Greenidge said Guyana is awaiting the final decision of the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, who undertook to have the matter sent to the World Court, should there be a failure to have an amicable settlement between Guyana and Venezuela.

“The UN Secretary-General has been asked to choose from a menu of measures and he is still with that. In the meantime, the personal representative has been doing the rounds between ourselves and Venezuela”, the Guyana Foreign Minister added.

Following a more than 20-year mediation process and no resolution, Guyana has lobbied the U.N. for the border issue between itself and Venezuela to be taken to the International Court of Justice for settlement. The, then outgoing Secretary-General, Ban Ki Moon had requested until the end of 2017 to have the matter settled; failing this the matter will be referred to the International Court of Justice (ICJ.)