Temer clashes with Supreme Court over Christmas pardon list that included corruption-related convicts

The head of Brazil’s Supreme Court suspended parts of a Christmas decree from President Michel Temer granting pardons to convicted criminals on Thursday, saying Temer’s actions needed further examination by the court. Cármen Lúcia ruled largely in favor of a legal challenge by Brazil’s top prosecutor, Raquel Dodge, who said on Wednesday that the pardons were unconstitutional and threatened a probe into the country’s largest-ever corruption scandal.
The pardons traditionally granted by the Brazilian president around Christmas are applied to criminals meeting certain conditions, including having already served part of their sentence.
But Temer drew sharp criticism from public prosecutors and on social media with his Dec. 21 decree that made the rules more generous and extended them to include people convicted of corruption-related crimes.
Justice Minister Torquato Jardim said on Thursday that the ministry would examine ways to reshuffle the pardons to allow them to go into effect, despite the judge’s ruling.
“The president recommended that we study a way to accommodate those Brazilians who were excluded by the Supreme Court ruling,” he said.
Prosecutor-General Dodge had requested the injunction on Wednesday to stop parts of the decree from going into effect. She said the pardons undermined the separation of powers and would grant impunity to those guilty of graft.
“In her decision, Cármen Lúcia acts as a guardian of the Constitution, underlining the understanding that outside of their humanitarian purpose, pardons cannot be awarded,” Dodge said in a statement after the ruling on Thursday.
A nearly four-year corruption investigation in Brazil, known as Operation Car Wash, has resulted in dozens of powerful business leaders and politicians being jailed for kickbacks, usually involving private enterprises paying billions of dollars in bribes to win contracts with state-run companies.
Temer’s decree ordered that, with some caveats, non-violent, first-time offenders who have already served one-fifth of their sentence are eligible for pardon, compared to one-quarter previously. The decree also eliminated prior terms that barred prisoners with sentences longer than 12 years from being pardoned.
In a newspaper editorial, Jardim wrote that the decree was aimed at pardoning criminals such as the more than 70,000 people jailed for theft and not the 50 or so imprisoned for corruption. Only one of those imprisoned for corruption would likely be eligible for pardon under the decree, he said.
Temer shows his true colours. Good on Dodge and the Supreme Court for trying to stop this. If they only want to pardon ordinary criminals they could easily add a clause excluding the corruption cases, or anyone who abused their office in order to get bribes.Posted 10 hours ago 0
The government - the PT's and now PMDB's - used to claim they were in favor of the Lavajato investigation, while doing all they could, backstage, to sabotage it. Slowly but surely, they have all finally shown their true colours, and no longer even bother to disguise their attacks on the investigation.......can't see the current Congress doing anything in the interest of the people....perhaps it could do the country a favour by doing a “Jim Jones” act...Posted 2 hours ago 0
I hope a lot of them get thrown out at the next election and replaced by people who, if not more honest by nature, at least don't already have crimes to cover up. Maybe some will be less keen to dive into the corruption having seen what's happened.Posted 31 minutes ago 0
I had to look up Jim Jones, though I had heard of it. Pretty horrible thought really.
RE Your post:
”upper middle class (‘A’), earns over USD 5,000/mth, and is 1% of the population.“
1% of the population isn't very much of the 'ordinary, working people'. Not very ordinary either, but I suppose you mean they *are* working and are not top executives giving bribes.
”if allegations can't be proved, they're INvalidated... so why lie ?”
If Brazil had trial by jury I'd be a little more convinced of that. The justice system seems kind of old fashioned and unreliable, and if everyone else with power in Brazil is corrupt, why would the judges be immune?
I was thinking about what you said, that Brazil is not a rich country and can't afford to give benefits like the UK. But the UK introduced the family allowance in 1945, when GDP was certainly a lot lower than now. I don't know how it compares to present day Brazil, and it would be pretty hard to compare, what with inflation and changes in the cost of living. The best thing I could find was this:
https://tradingeconomics.com/united-kingdom/gdp-per-capita
which gives UK GDP per capita as US$13,869 in 1960, and the same page for Brazil makes it US$10,826 today. It must have been even lower in 1945 at the end of WWII, so maybe Brazil is not so far off being as rich as the UK was then. And the benefits haven't ruined our economy.