UN human rights experts condemn pardon of ex president Alberto Fujimori

Condemning the pardoning of former President of Peru, Alberto Fujimori, a group of United Nations independent human rights experts have said that the move undermines the work of the judiciary and the international community to achieve justice.
“It is a major setback for the rule of law in Peru: a humanitarian pardon has been granted to someone convicted of serious crimes after a fair trial, whose guilt is not in question and who does not meet the legal requirements for a pardon,” said the experts in a news release issued by the UN human rights office.
“We are appalled by this decision. It is a slap in the face for the victims and witnesses whose tireless commitment brought him to justice.”
The experts voicing their concern include Agnès Callamard, the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions; Pablo de Greiff, the UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence; and the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances.
In the news release, the experts stressed that the Peruvian President’s constitutional right to pardon people could not be seen in isolation from the international conventions ratified by the country.
“International human rights law restricts the granting of amnesties, pardons or other exclusions of responsibility in cases of serious human rights violations including extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances,” they said, noting that a request of habeas corpus on Mr. Fujimori’s health condition was already rejected by the judiciary.
Fujimori was serving a 25-year jail term for serious human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and kidnapping. His conviction had been hailed as a major achievement in the fight against impunity.
The announcement of his pardon by President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, on December 24, has sparked protests in the capital, Lima, and elsewhere in the country.
Should the UN be in the business of judging and condemning individuals for past historical events regarding countries internal human rights issues? Or should it not primarily be focused instead in getting people out of abusive human right's deprived situations today?Posted 7 hours ago 0
Failure to follow through on sentences does not act as much of a deterrent to future crimes. Why is this one person being let out, why not let everyone out. Perhaps we should only let out the wealthy, those with powerful friends or those from good, God fearing families.Posted 3 hours ago 0
It should be a matter for the people. If the government wanted to do something that controversial they should have included it in their election platform.
Punishment is a theory. Mankind just doesn't know how to judge it's own societies ailments. We've had a few thousand years to get to know ourselves! ... but still it tragically looks like we enjoy the game of bad guys and good guys more than have any pasionate interest in bettering our social realities. Sorry, didn't mean to start on a different subject area. Still, sanctions have never proven to be a deterrent. All they've succeeded at is breaking partially the will of countries through starvation and asphyxiation. They are more akin to torture “for not doing things our way” than anything else. But narrowing the issue down. One of the our UN principals is to not violate a country's sovereignty, thus maintaining the integrity above all things of each of the countries which make up its world forum of nations. It should have never gotten into the business of sanctions, nor creating “privileged leadership groups”. Sending “peace troops” maybe.... if truly done properly. “Human Rights experts!?” LOL whatever ! Merco Press is so full of shit! First it says United Nations Human Rights experts. Then, as it usually does, tries to include a straight less corrupt and propagandist title corrected statement in the article, and says here “Independent Human Rights Experts”, which means not employees of the United Nations. The article is misleading. It makes it sound like the UN is condemning Peru. Even if people at the United Nations were, it should not be their business to meddle in Peruvian law. Specially when it comes to a country's President's decision regarding an ex President. It's entirely an internal matter. The only appropriate place for the United Nations in such cases, would be if the government was stepping outrageously out of the country's laws, violating the limitations put on it by their own constitution, and the people became locked down oppressed scared for their lives and asked for help.Posted 21 minutes ago 0
Is the English speaking world forgetting how to respect nations?