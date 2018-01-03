Argentina recalls when Malvinas Islands were “illegally” occupied by British forces

In advance of January 3rd, when Argentina recalls the date in 1833 in which allegedly British forces “illegally” occupied the Malvinas (Falkland) Islands, the foreign ministry, Palacio San Martín, released a statement reaffirming its imprescriptible and inalienable sovereignty rights over the South Atlantic archipelago. This is the 175th anniversary of the event.

”On 3 January 1833, the Malvinas Islands, integral part of the Argentine national territory, were illegally occupied by military forces from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and North Ireland (?).

“The Argentine Republic as legitimate inheritor of the South Atlantic archipelagos and maritime spaces which had belonged to Spain, externalized through government acts its strong willingness to recover sovereignty over them.

”The Argentine constitution First Transitory Clause consecrates the standing and unrenounceable objective of recovering full sovereignty exercise over the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, and surrounding maritime spaces, in conformity with principles of International Law, and respecting the way of life of the inhabitants of the Malvinas Islands. This objective is State policy and responds to the craving of the whole Argentine people.

”The United Nations recognize that the Malvinas Islands are subject to a colonial situation (General Assembly Resolution 2065 from 1965), as well as the existence of a sovereignty dispute that must be resolved through bilateral negotiations among the involved states, taking into account the interests of the inhabitants of the Islands.

“The Argentine Republic continues to receive support for its rights from Mercosur member and associate states, Unasur, and Celac. Likewise from other multilateral and regional forae such as OAS, the Group of 77 and China, Aspa and Asa and the IberoAmerican Summit, which call for the resumption of negotiations.

”On this date the people and government of Argentina reaffirm once again their imprescriptible and unalienable sovereignty rights of the Argentine republic over the Malvinas, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands and surrounding maritime spaces”, concludes the release.