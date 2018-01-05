Falklands new Chief of Justice has very close links with the Islands

On instructions from the Secretary of State, His Excellency the Governor has formally appointed Mr James Lewis QC as the Honorable the Chief Justice of the Falkland Islands. Mr Lewis was officially sworn in by the Governor at a ceremony held at Government House on Thursday 4 January.

Governor of the Falkland Islands, Nigel Phillips CBE commented: “I am delighted to be able to welcome James as the new Chief Justice for the Falkland Islands.

“James and his wife have a longstanding interest and connection with the Islands, a huge breadth of experience in the judiciary and working with other Overseas Territories. I know James will receive a warm welcome from the community.”

A specialist in both civil and criminal cases, Mr Lewis was called to the bar in 1987 after serving for a number of years with Her Majesty’s Armed Forces. He was appointed a Queen’s Counsel in 2002.

Mr Lewis commented that he was very much looking forward ”to taking up the appointment of Chief Justice and getting to know the Falkland Islands.

“My interest in the Falkland Islands was first sparked whilst on standby for the Falklands war as a young second lieutenant in 1982. Subsequently my wife visited the Falkland Islands in 1983 as a journalist and guest of the 1st Battalion The Coldstream Guards. Indeed, at home we display a framed copy of the front page of the Penguin News published on the day victory was declared (presented to my wife by the then editor of the paper).

“My interest in the region has been further inspired by my recent expedition to the Antarctic this year when I visited both Scott’s and Shackleton’s huts, islands in the Ross sea, and the New Zealand sub-Antarctic islands.”

Mr Lewis and his wife, have another connection to the Islands: “My wife’s former secondary school teacher, who became a family friend, was the late Geoff Moir DFC, who taught at Fox Bay West and was very involved with the Falkland Islands Association.”

Mr Lewis takes over from Simon Bryan QC, the previous Chief Justice who has recently been appointed as a High Court Judge.

Governor Phillips on behalf of the whole community said he would like ”to thank Simon for his support over the last few years and wish him and his family well for the future.”