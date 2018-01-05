Temer dressed in jogging gear said he was “fully recovered”

Brazil’s President Michel Temer appeared keen to demonstrate on Thursday he had recovered from his latest bout of ill health, inviting the press to photograph him during a brisk walk in a Brasilia park. Temer, 77, last month underwent a “minor surgical procedure” to resolve a urethral obstruction at the Sirio-Libanes Hospital in Sao Paulo.

Dressed in jogging gear and flanked by bodyguards, a grinning Temer gave the “thumbs-up” sign and declared he had “fully recovered” as he walked for a few minutes at a brisk pace around the Jaburu palace park.

Government advisers said that the president may have to undergo further health checks after the latest in a string of health scares.

In October, Temer underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate gland at the same hospital. He also had angioplasty in three blocked coronary arteries in November.

Temer had been due to visit Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia and East Timor from Friday but cancelled after doctors told him to avoid long trips in the wake of his latest surgery.

Temer, in office since 2016, has been charged with corruption but has enough support in Congress to legally prevent the case being sent to court.