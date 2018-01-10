Seatrade Cruise Global returns to the renovated Miami Beach Convention Center

Seatrade Cruise Global, the leading annual global business-to-business event in the cruise industry, will return to the newly renovated Miami Beach Convention Center 8-11 April 2019 after a three year stint at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center.

Marking the 35th edition, the conference is partnering with Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) and the entire South Florida cruise and tourism community to celebrate South Florida Cruise Week 2019.

The weeklong focus on the impact of cruising on the South Florida economy will begin with CLIA’s Cruise360, a professional development event for travel agents, taking place at Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center 3-8 April 2019. Seatrade Cruise Global 2019 will cap off the week with a return to Miami Beach.

“Miami Beach is thrilled to once again host Seatrade Cruise Global in 2019, a signature convention for our community over the years,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “We look forward to welcoming the thousands of Seatrade Cruise Global attendees as they stay in our world-class hotels, stroll iconic Lincoln Road and enjoy all that Miami Beach has to offer.”

Each year, Seatrade Cruise Global draws more than 11,000 registered attendees, over 700 exhibiting companies from 113 countries and more than 300 international journalists to become the epicenter of the cruise industry.

“Seatrade Cruise Global is appreciative of the entire Fort Lauderdale community, which has embraced our show with incredible hospitality. We are excited to return to the stunning newly-remodeled Miami Beach Convention Center in 2019 and looks forward to collaborating with CLIA and FCCA for an entire week, showcasing the impact our industry has in South Florida,” shared Chiara Giorgi, Brand Director for Seatrade Cruise Global.

“There is a such a connection to cruise throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties and we look forward to sharing that story as an industry.”

Between 3 and 11 April 2019, over 11,000 attendees including top executives from all businesses involving cruising including cruise lines, international ports, shipyards as well as travel agents and international media will descend on greater Miami and Fort Lauderdale to participate in these conferences. In addition to exhibitions and panels in the convention centers, events will take place at surrounding hotels and attractions throughout South Florida. Port Everglades and Port of Miami will also host ship tours for attendees during Cruise Week 2019.

“The spotlight of the cruise industry is always shining a light on South Florida and it will certainly shine especially bright in April 2019,” said Cindy D’Aoust, President & CEO Cruise Lines International Association. “Cruise Week 2019 will be an exciting time in South Florida and a time for celebration around all things cruise.”

Additional details of Cruise Week 2019 will be revealed at Seatrade Cruise Global 2018 taking place 5-8 March 2018 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center.