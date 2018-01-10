Workshop on Chinese outbound tourism scheduled at FITUR in Madrid

The Awards Ceremony will recognize some of the best examples of sustainable tourism around the world.

The UN World Tourism Organization, WTO, Awards on Innovation and Excellence in Tourism, African and Middle East tourism development and the Chinese Market among the activities of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) during the 38th edition of the Madrid International Tourism Fair (FITUR, January 17-21), the yearly kick-off for the world’s leading tourism meeting points.

A workshop on Chinese outbound tourism (17 January) will be among the first activities of UNWTO at FITUR, together with the 14th Edition of the UNWTO Awards on Innovation and Excellence in Tourism organized with FITUR. The Awards Ceremony will recognize some of the best examples of sustainable tourism around the world. Ahead of the Ceremony, the Awards Forum (January 15), will present all shortlisted projects chosen among a total of 128 initiatives from 55 countries.

The Tourism Investment and Business Forum for Africa (INVESTOUR), an annual event jointly organized by UNWTO, FITUR and Casa África, will gather nearly 30 ministers of tourism from the region to debate the opportunities that the sector can offer to the continent. This year’s sessions (18 January) will be structured around two main themes: ‘Brand Africa: Fostering Tourism Development and Investment Opportunities’, and ‘Biodiversity as a Driver for Sustainable Tourism: the Importance of Effective Community Involvement’.

The potential of tourism in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region will also be addressed during at a ministerial discussion forum jointly organized by UNWTO and Casa Árabe (January 18). The event will review policies and strategies to consolidate recovery and to step up Tourism’s contribution to an inclusive and sustainable socioeconomic development.